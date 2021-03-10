Man Shot Dead In His Car

A MAN was shot dead last night in Pinewood Gardens, police said.
The incident took place after 9pm at Sugar Apple Street.
Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said officers who responded to the scene met a white Honda parked in the middle of the street with extensive damage. A man was in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to initial police reports, the victim’s vehicle was travelling east on Sugar Apple Street when a small Japanese car crossed in front of it and stopped.
A passenger got out of that car and fired shots in the direction of the victim, injuring him.
The victim appeared to be in his 20s, ASP Peters said.
His identity was not known up to press time.
Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call police at 502-9991.
Comments
John 37 minutes ago
The high rate of aggressive driving and road rage that has surfaced since lockdowns have been lifted and curfews relaxed is unbelievable. Persons are reporting of being cut off, about drivers muscling their way in front of them, others coming out of corners in front of approaching vehicles, but the scariest experience is drivers following them, especially at night and being right up on their rear bumper. And the incidence of four females being shot in the Grove recently is evidence that this is not just reckless driving but full blown road rage. These people are angry and will do harm. The police have their hands full as the country records another murder. RIP.
Godson 11 minutes ago
LEADERS CAN TAKE YOU ONLY AS FAR AS THEY THEMSELVES HAVE GONE!!! Bahamas, by whatever means, you all need to wake up and overthrow this worthless two party government system that is in place. The youths and strength of our Country is being destroyed owing to incompetence and visionless governance.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID