Man Shot Dead In His Car

A MAN was shot dead last night in Pinewood Gardens, police said.

The incident took place after 9pm at Sugar Apple Street.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said officers who responded to the scene met a white Honda parked in the middle of the street with extensive damage. A man was in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial police reports, the victim’s vehicle was travelling east on Sugar Apple Street when a small Japanese car crossed in front of it and stopped.

A passenger got out of that car and fired shots in the direction of the victim, injuring him.

The victim appeared to be in his 20s, ASP Peters said.

His identity was not known up to press time.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call police at 502-9991.