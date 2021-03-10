‘Race Against Time’ To Find Two Men Missing After Plane Crash

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SEARCH and rescue teams are in a “race against time” to find two men missing since Friday when a plane crashed in waters near Salina Point, Acklins, according to a relative yesterday.

However, Charles Sawyer told The Tribune the family’s hope is at “110 percent” as his brother Stephen Sawyer is a “survivor” who always spoke about what he planned to do should a plane he was travelling in crashed or experienced difficulty.

Stephen Sawyer was on the flight piloted by Cliff Dean headed to the Dominican Republic, where he owns a business, when the plane went down near Acklins on Friday morning.

Since then, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, US Coast Guard and BASRA have been searching for the men.

“There are two lives, that’s the most important thing,” Mr Sawyer said yesterday. “Their lives are important, so whatever we can do to make sure we get them we are going to do it.

“We’re trying to get them in time before elements take control and then dehydration and all that stuff sets in, so the quicker we could get to them the better it will be.

“It’s a race against time, you can’t beat time. We have to do things within the time frame in order to coincide with time. We are praying for good weather also.”

Relatives have taken comfort in knowing Mr Sawyer had the ability to get out of any situation, his brother said.

“He was a person who always talked about if this plane crashes this is how he would manoeuvre to get out. He is always one to try and think about how he will get around a situation and he spoke that many times.

“So, when the plane crashed, we thought ‘OK we know he is not in that plane, he got out’ that’s the main thing. So, if the current took him down how far did it take him?

“We feel good that he got out of the plane.”

He said those involved in the effort were willing to search for as long as needed until the men are found.

“We are trying to get to them by Friday or Saturday or so. If it has to go longer, we are willing to go longer because we are talking about two lives. If there is a chance that they are alive we’ll get to them.

“But my hope is at 110 percent because he is a survivor and always figures out a way to get through something. So, I feel good that he is out there there has to have been something drastic for him not to have survived.”

A GoFundMe page with a goal of $20,000 has been set up to assist in the search effort.

Organisers have appealed for the monetary support to provide fuel, water and food for the fishermen and boaters who have already agreed to help.

Fuel, water and food also will be provided to those volunteers from Acklins and Crooked Island who are on the ground aiding in the search.

There is also a need for food, lodging and supplies such as machetes, chainsaws and drones for the rescue team going down to assist in bringing them home.

The cost of these efforts depends on how long it takes us to find them, the page said. Up to press time $3,185 had been donated.