Shooting Victim Was On His Way To Pick Up A Friend

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RENARDO Morley was on his way to pick up a friend in the Pinewood area when he was fatally shot Tuesday night, according to a close family member.

“He picked up (a friend) from work and was heading to pick up (another) a friend in the Pinewood area,” the relative, who did not want to be named, said.

Now, the family is left grieving over the loss of their young loved one.

“We are in mourning as it hurts to see him die like that as he was innocent, humble, kind, selfless and just (an) all round great person.”

The relative said the 19-year-old victim had no run-ins with the law.

The Tribune was also told the deceased did not complain about having problems with people, but “even if he did, he wasn’t a troublesome person as he forgave and moved on,” the relative said.

“He was a loving, joyful and kind person who didn’t deserve to die the way he did. You will be missed as your family reflects on the memories we shared with you. We love you and may your soul rest in peace,” the relative said.

Police received reports sometime after 9pm of a shooting incident that occurred on Sugar Apple Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a white coloured Honda Accord in the street with extensive damage.

A man in the driver’s seat had apparent gunshot wounds.

“Inquiries also revealed that the driver was travelling east along Sugar Apple Street, when a small Japanese vehicle drove across his vehicle,” police said.

“A male exited the small vehicle and discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver, injuring him. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and collided into a wall.”

The family member said relatives found out about the death through social media.

“Unfortunately someone showed me a post on Facebook with him saying he was gone,” the family member said.

The killing pushed the country’s homicide count to 24 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.