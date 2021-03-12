Fnm Seabreeze Constituency Chairman Uncertain Over Progress On Candidate

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

FREE National Movement Seabreeze Constituency Association Chairman Danny Sumner says he’s uncertain about the progress of choosing a candidate for the area.

Area residents have reportedly seen the former minister of youth, sports and culture Lanisha Rolle in the constituency campaigning.

The incumbent resigned the Cabinet post nearly three weeks ago and it remains unclear whether she will be ratified by the party to fight for the Seabreeze constituency.

While he did not deny that Mrs Rolle was in the area campaigning, Mr Sumner was also tightlipped about her candidacy.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what the status is,” Mr Sumner said. “I really cannot even comment because I just don’t know. I just don’t know what the situation is.”

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer said he had no comment when contacted.

One resident told The Tribune she did not understand how the party expected to win the seat with Mrs Rolle as its candidate.

“If I had not seen Lanisha Rolle with my two eyes, I would have said somebody lied on her,” said Lenora Bowleg. “I saw her twice in one day. She and a few people were dressed in red and canvassing the area. The group had been going door-to-door last Saturday.

“I cannot see how the FNM could possibly think they could win by running Lanisha Rolle in Seabreeze again. This is total madness! That woman did no work in this area, she treated the residents like they were nobody and not to speak of how horribly rude she is. There is no way we are going to vote for her!”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted Mrs Rolle’s resignation last month, the Cabinet office said in a statement.

“The Cabinet Office notifies for general information that Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation as minister of youth, sports and culture,” the statement noted. “Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted Mrs Rolle’s resignation. Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the prime minister and are under investigation.

“The prime minister thanks Mrs Rolle for her service. The prime minister has advised His Excellency the Governor General to appoint Iram Lewis as substantive minister of youth, sports and culture. Mr Lewis will demit his post as minister of state in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, which remains under the ministerial portfolio of the prime minister.”

Several calls were made to Mrs Rolle, but were unanswered.