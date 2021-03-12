Man Accused Of Raping Women

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday after being accused of raping several women between January and last month.

Divon Seymour was one of several men who appeared in the Magistrate’s Court charged with sex-related offences.

Seymour was arraigned on three counts of rape.

Officers allege that he raped two 21-year-old women – one on January 27 and the other on February 7 – and a 47-year-old woman on February 19.

He is also accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman on March 3 with the intention to rape her.

During Friday’s hearings, Seymour was also charged with one count of armed robbery after being accused of robbing the 21-year-old woman he allegedly raped on February 7 of a Samsung cellphone valued at $235.

He was not required to plead to any of the charges due to the nature of the offences. The case was adjourned to May 21 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

Also appearing in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday was Douglas Edey, 35, who was charged with attempting to rape an 18-year-old girl on March 7.

Edey was also not required to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until April 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In separate matters Giovani Depass, 21, and Godfrey Gray, 38, were also charged in the Magistrate’s Court.

Depass is accused of having had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on February 27 while Gray is accused of having had unlawful sex with a 14-year-old girl on March 7.

Neither accused was required to enter a plea to the charge and were remanded to prison until April 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.