Man Shot In Drive-By Incident

A MAN is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot on Friday night.

Police said shortly after 10pm, a man was walking in the area of Nicholas Court in Yellow Elder Gardens when he was approached by occupants in a Honda Fit.

The man saw the car’s rear passenger window go down and heard gunshots.

He later realised he was hit to the right leg and under his right arm.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.