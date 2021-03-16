Peter Young: The Way It’S Going We’D All Better Learn Mandarin

There is a risk of stating the obvious to say China looms large in the minds of many as an increasingly dominant force in the world in its inexorable advance towards its aim of superpower status.

Partly out of fear, global anti-China sentiment seems to be growing as other countries react negatively to issues like its military expansion in the South China Sea and renewed threat to Taiwan, its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, alleged genocide of the Muslim Uighurs, tightening of security laws in Hong Kong and, now, its stance on the recent military coup in Myanmar.

During the Trump presidency there was also constant publicity about a trade war, including allegations of unfair trading practices and theft of US intellectual property. Then there was President Xi Jinping’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative to extend Chinese influence around the world followed by the consolidation of his hold on political power when, in 2018, China approved the removal of the two-term limit on the presidency - thus allowing him, effectively, to remain in power for life.

All the while, the extension of China’s economic power and influence in different parts of the world has grown relentlessly, from Africa to the Caribbean - including, of course, here in The Bahamas with, for example, Baha Mar and The Pointe as well as investment in Grand Bahama - and to the US itself. But, with such issues of uppermost interest and concern, there has been relatively little publicity about the development of spectacular new infrastructure within China itself.

It was therefore fascinating to receive recently from a friend a reference to a study entitled “The Chinese are leaving US in the dust – An Internet survey of recent Chinese achievements”, and it ends with the provocative words “Yes - very depressing, tell your grandchildren to learn Mandarin”. I could find no date of publication but, from references within the text, this survey looks to have been compiled in 2019. The author is named as Jim Gordon and a Google search will bring it up in full. The survey chronicles the amazing advances and accomplishments in China in recent years in developing its infrastructure in so many fields like railways, dams, ports, bridges, roads, airports, aircraft manufacture and space.

In summary, to name just a few, China now has more high speed train track and more highways - with 130,000 kilometres nationwide - than anywhere in the world. It has the three highest dams in the world to produce hydroelectric power together with the largest power plant. Of all its numerous long and high bridges, the 55-kilometre Hong Kong- Zhuhai one, built in 2018, is the world’s longest sea crossing. Its more than 200 hundred airports handle about 550 million passengers annually while the number of airports is projected to double by 2035 to meet the growing demand for air travel. China is developing its home-grown aircraft industry including military planes as well as its ship building industry with plans for a new double-hulled aircraft carrier with two runways, and it now has its own space programme.

The downside to all this is heavy air pollution through the use of coal-fired power plants that will continue to affect the local population as well as contribute to global warming. There is also widespread poverty, though the government is said to be on track to lift millions out of extreme poverty year by year.

Overseas, China is continuing to take a financial interest in foreign ports, including in Europe, the US, Asia and Africa. It is building super ports in countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and in east Africa where it is positioned to become a major player in the regional maritime industry - also in Antwerp in Belgium and Piraeus in Greece, which has become the second largest port in the Mediterranean, and elsewhere in Europe. In addition, it is involved financially in places like Seattle and Los Angeles as well as both ends of the Panama Canal and, as is well known, has been seeking raw materials in Africa for many years.

Along with all this, China’s national debt has been calculated to be about the same as that of the US while its ‘deficit to GDP’ ratio has been well below the US level and its projected population in 2021 is about 1.4 billion, or more than three times larger than the US figure.

Those who are concerned about all this will, indeed, find the survey depressing, as the author contends. They will argue such spectacular infrastructural development could only have been achieved in a tightly controlled society dominated by a Communist Party which demands total loyalty and obedience and brooks no debate or dissension - and they will stress the importance for the West of promoting democracy with all its freedoms.

For Britain, China remains more of a global challenge as an economic competitor rather than an overall threat despite its increased cyber warfare capability; though, reportedly, a new official review of the UK’s defence requirements that is due to be published next week will doubtless have something to say on the subject. But I think that to appreciate fully what China is seeking to achieve on the world stage, it is important to understand how it is developing its own home base - and for that, Jim Gordon’s survey is surely essential reading.

The dust settles after a week of hysteria - to what end?

As a columnist, it is encouraging to receive feedback - both good and less so - on one’s weekly labours. Naturally, one appreciates positive comments, and, more often than not, can also learn from criticism and try to improve accordingly. What is more, it is interesting to engage in conversation with one’s critics if they are prepared to debate an issue personally.

In response to my column last week about the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey, it was suggested by one commentator that, as a “stalwart of extreme conservatism”, I had ignored “everything the young couple said” and believed them to be “100 percent in the wrong”. Since these contentions are patently incorrect, I was clearly remiss in not expressing myself more clearly. I support conservative values but not in an extreme manner because I believe there is a middle ground in most matters and the perceptions and views of other people should be respected. Certainly, in this column over the last couple of years I have always sought to present both sides of an argument before reaching what I hope is an objective and reasonable conclusion.

Reactions to Harry and Meghan’s largely unsubstantiated claims that should have been challenged during the interview have, of course, been varied. But there has already been something of a backlash because of what people see as the couple’s distortion of the truth, as many are genuinely bewildered about what they were aiming to achieve by airing their grievances publicly in this way. The extent of the damage inflicted on the Crown is unclear but the couple have created a climate of divisive hysteria that seems to be wholly unwarranted.

All right-minded people believe mental health issues should be treated seriously and never belittled. So the recent statement from Buckingham Palace expressing the Royal Family’s sadness at learning the full extent of the challenges facing Harry and Meghan - and its commitment to take their concerns seriously and address them within the family - should surely be welcomed. In particular, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to have done much good work to promote awareness of mental health issues.

Perhaps the most serious of the accusations is the one of racism on the part of both the family and palace staff - based, it seems, on the grounds that an unnamed family member wondered about the unborn baby Archie and what he would look like, including the colour of his skin. But no context is given and no name mentioned.

In modern society, most people consider racism is abhorrent and such a charge is extremely serious. It should not be made frivolously or maliciously and without evidence. I think it is regrettable that people across the world who know little about the Royal Family should accuse them of institutionalised racism based on what appears to have been an alleged throwaway remark when all the objective evidence points against this. After all, Meghan, as someone of mixed race, was warmly welcomed into the family and the large crowds at their wedding cheered the couple vociferously. Moreover, The Queen is known for her love of the Commonwealth with its majority of mixed race people and has worked tirelessly throughout her long reign to promote and support the organisation. Indeed, the whole family, in particular Prince Charles, have always embraced the importance of diversity. So an accusation of racism cannot be justified.

In the plethora of information and wall-to-wall press coverage following the Oprah interview, some people may have missed during the last few days reports of the large numbers of people in the UK who have poured cold water on this accusation as being simply untrue. Among many, these have included several Lord-Lieutenants, who have extensive dealings with the Royals and happen to be of mixed race, and prominent members of the BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) local community, as well as the founder of the Gospel Choir which performed at the 2018 wedding and the chairman of Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission who is himself also of mixed race.

It is significant, too, that the latest polls show The Queen’s popularity level remains at a very healthy 80 percent (a level politicians can only dream about!) while, sadly, that of Harry and Meghan has fallen. Moreover, the polls show no increase of republican sentiment.

Much damage has been done and, with an investigation of accusations of bullying of staff by Meghan now under way, no one can predict the lasting effects. But, given all the good work the Royals do both at home and around the world, it is likely the monarchy will recover from the criticism by Harry and Meghan - after fully addressing their concerns - and continue to thrive. It is hard to believe members of the family want any form of permanent estrangement, and UK press reports suggest The Queen herself is anxious for a reconciliation. Let us hope her wish will materialise - for the long-term health and benefit of the monarchy and of Harry and Meghan themselves.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG

With the clocks going forward last weekend by one hour, I feel compelled to write about what a joy it is to herald the onset of the spring season. It is the case, of course, that in the Caribbean winter is the high season for tourism. But, for long-term visitors to The Bahamas from more northern countries - and indeed those who live here for most of the year and only move away for short periods during the heat of full summer - one of the joys is to experience the differences in weather brought about by the change of seasons while being spared the extremes of winter weather further north. How much nicer that is than to live in countries like Singapore on the Equator or even in a city like Lagos in Nigeria at 7 degrees north of it which means missing out on the seasons.

The arrival of spring is inevitably more of a time for rejoicing for those who have suffered the rigours of a lengthy hard winter in northern climes. March 20 this year marks the vernal equinox when day and night are of equal length and the new season is officially upon us. In Britain, after a long and tedious winter the first signs of spring are symbols of promise, rebirth, renewal and the wonder of nature. While it is said that one swallow does not make a summer, tradition dictates that spring has not arrived until one hears the first cuckoo, a migratory bird that travels from Africa when the weather becomes warmer. At the same time, hedgehogs and other wildlife wake up from their winter hibernation and the “Mad March” hares indulge in furious boxing matches as a part of their mating rituals, while the spring blossom emerges and birds think about starting their melodious dawn chorus.

But the most memorable symbol of the arrival of the spring season in England is the sight of daffodils. These were made famous as such a sign by one of England’s greatest poets, William Wordsworth, whose much-loved work “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” is familiar as the “daffodil poem”. It is close to the heart of many people because - with the onset of the spring season - it paints a picture of the beauty of nature and it carries a cheerful message of renewal, fresh beginnings and hope for the future.