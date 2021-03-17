Alicia Wallace: Another Night To Feast On The Highs And Lows Of The Grammys

The Grammy Awards always get people talking. From who wore what and who won what to the speeches and snubs, there is more than enough material for people looking for jokes, gossip and something to criticise. This year, there were awkward moments, firsts and social distancing with masks.

The record of the year award seems to always be a cause for upset. This year, it went to Billie Eilish for Everything I Wanted. The 19-year-old uploaded her song Ocean Eyes to Soundcloud in 2015 and the song was later released by Interscope Records. She works with her brother, Finneas O’Connell and the two have shared quite a bit, particularly during the pandemic, about their writing and production process. The fifth single, Bad Guy, was a hit that radio stations loved to play, even as people jokingly complained about her whisper-singing. Billie Eilish is known for her vibrant hair colours and baggy clothing. She has talked about wanting to look different, the usefulness of an intimidating look, and avoiding body-shaming.

Awkward acceptances

Though she is well-liked, people took to social media to respond to Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech. The nominees were Black Parade by Beyoncé, Colors by Black Pumas, Rockstar by DaBaby and Roddy Rich, Say So by Doja Cat, Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, Circles by Post Malone, and Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé. When she was announced as the winner, it was clear that Eilish was truly surprised and, as she put it, embarrassed. She told Megan Thee Stallion that she loves her, she had an incredible year and that she deserved it before asking those in audience to clap for Megan.

It was, without a doubt, an awkward moment. It brought to memory many similar gestures to suggest the winner was undeserving or someone else was more deserving. Macklemore and Adele have diminished their own wins by by pointing out artists they thought—or knew others thought—should have won.

With people being more attentive to issues of race including racism, co-opting and cultural appropriation, some white artists seem to be more aware of their privilege and the lack of black representation in the field and among those who are celebrated. It can sometimes seem as though they are trying to preempt criticism of them and their work by honouring black artists and directing the public’s attention to the people making the decisions.

Critics have been pointing out for many years that there are serious issues with awards like the Grammys and the Oscars. A few years ago, #OscarsSoWhite trended. We are still seeing firsts at the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys. There is a long way left to go.

The awards are becoming more contentious. While there is entertainment in seeing what people wear, who performs what and how celebrities in the crowd react to various moments, it does not seem to be enough to offset the confusion and discomfort. People win and feel undeserving. People are nominate and feel robbed when they don’t win. Fans become angry when, from their perspectives, their favourites are snubbed. Celebrities making political statements and people try to guess whether they are trying to win points or being earnest. It is sometimes difficult to tell the difference between a performance of activism or solidarity and an expression of true dedication to a cause or community.

When the lights and cameras are on, even the real can look like a fabrication. These days, the public is demanding more than words. Don’t think you deserve the award? Don’t accept it. Sorry to see people suffering? Open your own purse. The demand is for their actions to match their words.

Megan Thee Stallion’s first Grammys

In another uncomfortable moment, host Trevor Noah stole Megan Thee Stallion’s shine when she won a Grammy with Beyoncé for the Savage remix. As they walked, hand-in-hand, leaving the stage, Noah stopped them so he could announce that, with that win, Beyoncé now holds the record for the most Grammys held by any woman and by any singer. They both handled it well, but it was quite obviously not the best time to make the announcement. Making it even worse, the light on Megan Thee Stallion was dimmed for the announcement.

Beyoncé has won 27 Grammys and has been able to bask in the moment each time. Megan Thee Stallion made it clear she was excited about sharing that moment — her moment, related to her song, and her first time at the Grammys — with Beyoncé, but it definitely felt like it was overshadowed by someone else’s achievement.

Megan Thee Stallion did get to shine on her own with her performance which brought old Hollywood to the stage. The concept was brilliant and well-executed, giving her music a new energy. She opened with Body which transitioned into the Savage remix. As Beyoncé’s part played, she had a break from the mic to focus on the choreography.

Sign of the pandemic times

In most award shows, as well as music videos and other highly produced work, the choreography looks seamless. The performers make it look easy, even when we know it is not. Their bodies usually seem to move from one position to another with ease. At the Grammys this year, however, it was a bit different. The effort it took to perform was more apparent, not only in the singers and rappers, but in their backup dancers.

It must be difficult to perform now, after many of months of not doing live shows. Seeing the difference in the performances this year was a good reminder that our bodies change over time, and that is normal. Over the past year, many of us have noticed changes in our own bodies. Some of us have fought them, some of us complained about them, and some of us couldn’t be bothered. The truth is that these bodies are affected by our environments and our decisions, and they adapt to the circumstances to keep us alive. Through all of the changes, it is important that we honour our own bodies and remain mindful of the work they do to keep us going. If you’re looking for a good workout, try keeping up with any of the backup dancers in your favourite performance from the Grammys.

