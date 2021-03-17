Cat Island Told ‘It’S Your Time’ As Water Works Start

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation broke ground on Monday for a system that will bring potable water to Cat Island for the first time.

“Oh Cat Island, it’s your time. This is your historic undertaking today,” said WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson. “The purpose of this project is to provide you with a safe, sustainable, reliable supply of potable water that meets World Health Organisation water standards by all parameters. It will be delivered directly into your homes, on demand any time that you want.

“You don’t have to worry about drawing water from your well or about rationing water from your tanks,” he told the residents.

“We know that wells, stand pipes and all others are subject to changing weather patterns, drought, sea water infiltration, interrupted water supply and poor water quality — especially when it’s a hurricane; we intend to change that.”

Approximately 12 miles of pipe will be installed in the project that is scheduled to be undertaken in two lots within 12 months at a cost of more than $3m.

WSC is presently executing a water supply improvement project which is funded through a $28.3m from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and $13.3m counterpart funding from the Bahamas government. This initiative includes two projects in New Providence and six Family Islands.

“We are here to fulfill a commitment to deliver potable water to you the people of Cat Island. It’s the first ever installation of water mains on the entire island and it is anticipated that these works would spark a boost to your economic outlook and a population growth on the island.

“Cat Island, we are here to lay some 780,000 inches/65,000 feet of pipe and we expect that once done it... would be the start — (a) step at a time — to getting the whole of Cat Island potable water. Today we want to reduce and eventually end your days of toting water from the well,” Mr Gibson said.

He indicated that although the initial project will only include a fraction of the island, WSC is committed to expanding the system and providing the entire island with water as far as possible and as future budgets would allow.

To date, major infrastructural projects have been completed in Long Island, Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, Russell Islands, South Andros, San Salvador, Ragged Island, Abaco, Inagua, Crooked Island, New Providence, Moore’s Island, Harbour Island, North Andros and now Cat Island.