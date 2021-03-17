Hospital Nears End Of Phase One

PHASE one of the urgent and emergency care project is nearing completion at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Construction on the first phase, which encompasses a dedicated space for orthopaedic and wound care services, a new patient registration area, and a new Emergency Department entry and covered ambulance bay commenced in November 2019. It is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The updated design of the new entry emphasises privacy, dignity, security, and a commitment to quality clinical care and also represents significant reform in the delivery of emergency care and urgent care for the residents of New Providence, PMH said in a press release.

Key features of the new driveway to the Emergency Department (ED) at PMH provides for non-ambulatory patients; enhanced security screenings; and orthopaedic and wound care services which will operate in their own dedicated spaces outside of the ED footprint. Separate waiting spaces are included, as well as patient restrooms that are ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant. The ambulance bay will allow for Emergency Management Services (EMS) stationing on site in case of disaster events and increased privacy for patients arriving by ambulance.

New signage is being installed at the exterior, and appropriate furniture, fittings and medical equipment will be the next steps to complete as spaces are approved for use. Once the first phase of works at PMH is finalised, the project will begin the second phase, a major renovation of the main ED.

As part of the overall scope of works for the urgent and emergency care project, renovation to select areas of the Elizabeth Estates Clinic has begun with completion expected later this year. The project commenced in November of 2017 and continues to progress towards its goal of strengthening urgent care services at two community clinics in New Providence and enhancing the ability of PMH Emergency Department to respond to critical cases.

The project is undertaken as a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Public Hospitals Authority, and the Department of Public Health. The public is assured that every effort is being made to minimise interruptions in service. Members of the public are also asked to follow all public service announcements and advisories to ensure access to life-saving care without undue delay or inconvenience.