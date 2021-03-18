Prison Officers Out Of Patience

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Department of Correctional Services officers yesterday protested in a show of frustration, which they claim has stemmed from years of neglect and “disrespect”.

Correctional Officers Staff Association president Hervie Culmer told The Tribune similar actions could persist for the remainder of the week, as officers were “tired” of their concerns falling on deaf ears.

Their displeasure, Mr Culmer said, was made worse yesterday after repeated attempts to speak to National Security Minister Marvin Dames at the ministry were unsuccessful because he reportedly evaded the scores of officers who had congregated at the compound.

The officers began their protest at BDCS at around 8am but later moved to the Ministry of National Security at John F Kennedy Drive.

Once congregated there, Mr Culmer did meet with Mr Dames, but said the meeting was unfavourable. He claimed the minister had nothing concrete to say in response to their concerns. Officers are upset over the failure of officials to ensure officers have been confirmed as permanent workers and a lack of promotions, among other things.

“It’s been almost three years now and the promotion exercise has not been released,” Mr Culmer said following the protest yesterday. “The officers from the 2014, 2016 and the entire 2018 squads are still awaiting confirmations.

“The thing is the officers that were assembled outside the Ministry of National Security just wanted to hear from the minister. All they wanted was an update and the minister I guess he didn’t see fit to update any of us.

“The thing about it is a memorandum would have circulated showing that our counterparts at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, they’re about to receive their funds from Hurricane Dorian and even has an effective date for their promotional exercise, which they received during the pandemic.

“And yet there is still no update on what’s the hold up with our promotional exercise.”

Asked what was the next step, Mr Culmer said: “There could be more of what we saw today. Currently we are headed back and I am going to update the body to what transpired because I got to see the minister but he had nothing concrete for me to go back and even tell the officers. So, from here on out it’s whatever they see fit.

“We are tired of being disrespected.”

At times the scene outside the ministry became heated, as officers shouted their concerns and called out to other officers of the armed forces guarding the building to summon Mr Dames. Due to the large crowd assembled, law enforcement guarding the building blocked entrances to the compound and did not allow anyone to enter or re-enter the premises.

In another moment where tempers flared, the correctional officers were told that those with cars parked outside the area along the wall would be towed.

While most of the cars were moved voluntarily, there was an attempt to have at least one car forcibly removed.

Senior corrections officer Judy Whyms passionately laid out a laundry list of issues facing staff at BDCS daily.

“We ain’t only fighting for money,” she said. “We want to be safe. You cannot run a proper institution without a tribunal. We don’t have one. I’m a senior officer. I on retirement and I praise God for my 31 years and I refuse to go home and leave my subordinates suffering by their selves.

“I am prepared to sit in Central (Police Station) with them. I gave this country my guts. You see what I get? This is nothing. What Judy Whyms get?”

She also said: “…These officers out here don’t get overtime.”

Ms Whyms further suggested that women officers did not get adequate maternity leave.

“You can’t even have time, you understand me? You leave your baby home for this country six weeks, ya lucky if you get 10 weeks and in the end you can’t even get a decent package.

“You have senior officers who walk out that jail. They gave their guts. They can’t get a proper thank you. Not even a 75 cents card.”

Members of the Democratic National Alliance along with Lincoln Bain and lawyer Maria Daxon of the Coalition of Independents supported the officers.