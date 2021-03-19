Hygiene Kits Provided To Support Women And Girls

ACROSS The Bahamas, there are instances where disadvantaged women and girls, some with disabilities and other special needs, have limited access to basic hygiene supplies.

This can have an impact on their education experience, access to work opportunities, participation and performance in society, and their human dignity overall.

In an effort to help ladies in need, CIBC FirstCaribbean recognised International Women’s Day by packaging a hundred hygiene kits and additional boxes of much-needed hygiene supplies purchased by the bank for distribution through the Dignified Girl Project (DGP).

DGP has continued its efforts through the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic to try to ensure that every woman and adolescent girl has access to feminine hygiene essentials and education.

According to the non-profit organisation’s founder, Phillipa Dean, the packed kits and supplementary hygiene products donated by the bank will be received by women and girls in inner-city communities during an upcoming ‘pop-up’ that will adhere to social distancing protocols.

“For at least one month, over one hundred women and girls will not have to worry about where to get these basic supplies from,” said Mrs Dean.

Included in the kits prepared by women of CIBC FirstCaribbean were menstrual products, deodorant sticks, toothbrushes and toothpastes.

Gezel Farrington, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s director of retail banking channels, said, “Economic challenges have a ripple effect on so many aspects of society. CIBC FirstCaribbean has continued to support food security initiatives as well as other community outreach activities and, for International Women’s Day, wanted to put a special focus on assisting women and girls in need.”

She added, “As individuals make financial cutbacks and adjustments now more than ever before due to the impacts of COVID-19, we believe that one aspect that should never be compromised is the access to and the use of feminine and other basic hygiene products.”

Beyond giving women and girls access to products like those donated by CIBC FirstCaribbean, the Dignified Girl Project continues to educate adolescent girls about feminine health and hygiene while simultaneously destigmatising menstruation in society.

With a distribution centre now open in Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, additional funding will go toward introducing the same to Abaco and Grand Bahama. Financial backing will also help the organisation to increase data collection in The Bahamas, support DGP’s operational expenses and secure a physical space for its growing inventory.