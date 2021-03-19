Man Denies Harming Pregnant Girlfriend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 40-year-old man who denied grievously harming his pregnant girlfriend was on Friday granted bail before his trial.

Phillip Smith was accused of harming his pregnant girlfriend with an unknown object on March 15.

The prosecution alleged the accused also caused $92 worth of damage to the woman’s door on the same day.

When he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday, Smith denied the allegations.

His case was subsequently adjourned to April 9 for trial.

The accused was granted $7,000 bail until then.