‘We Must Watch Out For Double Standards’

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said politicians are damaging their credibility by campaigning and hosting political events with large gatherings while COVID-19 rules are still in place.

Current rules restrict social gatherings on New Providence.

Up until yesterday, emergency protocols restricted the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals and participate in graveside services to 20.

However an Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) Order released last night relaxed some of these rules. Funerals can now be held at the graveside with a maximum of 40 people, excluding officiants. Meanwhile weddings on New Providence, and mainland Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera, may now be held in a religious facility once the number of attendees is limited to one third of the capacity of the facility.

The Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party, by contrast, have held recent campaign gatherings which clearly feature more than 20 people.

While restaurants remain largely restricted to outdoor dining, the major political parties have occasionally hosted ratification exercises behind closed doors which feature dozens of people.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell told the press recently that health protocols have been followed at their parties’ respective campaign events.

However, some people at both parties’ events have clearly congregated within less than six feet of each other. At the most recent PLP event, some people did not wear masks.

Dr Sands, who appeared yesterday on The Hit Back with Nahaja Black show on Guardian Radio, said Bahamians are taking note of the double standards.

“What it does is it damages credibility and it makes it harder to achieve the end that it wants,” he said. “In large part the Bahamian people are not only compliant, they are fairly agreeable but they are also very perceptive. So they look at what we do and they say, ‘ok, I see the play, so it’s okay for you, but it’s not okay for me?’

“When people say ‘well, okay, you could have 100 people campaign but you could only have 20 people come to a wedding or to a funeral, now how that work again? So the virus don’t mess with people who campaigning, hey?’

“It becomes very important to call us out, the politicians, when these things happen. It is so so important, because sometimes you get caught up in the moment and you say boy ya know I had one pile of people campaigning with me and boom, everything good, but if it is good to campaign with 100 people, why would it not be okay to have 100 people at a funeral? The mixed messages confuse.

“We don’t always get it right, I don’t get it right, but if you are willing to say ‘hey, I screwed up, I’m sorry, if I get to do a do over I wouldn’t do it like this, the same way,’ then I think we would make up for it.”

The political events come as Bahamians continue to clamour for relaxed restrictions as reported COVID-19 cases remain stable in the country.