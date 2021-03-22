Plp Leadership Takes Oxford-Astrazeneca Vaccine

By FARRAH JOHNSON

and DENISE MAYCOCK

DEPUTY Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Chester Cooper has joined the list of officials who are among the nation’s first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a Facebook post last Friday, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP said he and his wife had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination station operating out of Loyola Hall.

Mr Cooper said their doctors had assured them the vaccines were “safe and effective”. He also said he hoped the “broader rollout” of the vaccines would help the country move past the negative effects of the pandemic.

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling took the vaccine on Saturday.

Mr Cooper said he was “feeling fine” and had not experienced any side effects from the vaccination. He also commended organisers for the “smooth process” which he said would get “high marks” in his book.

“I (had) determined to do the vaccine along with my wife Cecilia for a few reasons,” he said. “First of all I wanted to do it as a point of leadership to demonstrate to my constituents and the Bahamian people that if we are going to beat the pandemic this is an important step that I believe we must take. Secondly, I did it for the protection of my family and myself recognising that this is going to be a very busy political season. So I thought it important to do it for those reasons.”

Mr Cooper said he is confident the country would be able to open its economy “even faster” if “as many Bahamians as possible” took the vaccine.

Still, he said he acknowledged that there are many people who are hesitant to take the vaccine for “whatever reason”. He said in cases like these, individuals should speak with their physicians and “do the necessary research” before they make a decision.

“I think first of all they should consult their physician to ensure that it’s right for them and secondly, I believe that the public should do it because it will help us really to get the kind of immunity necessary to reopen our economy,” he said.

“We are a tourist driven economy, we had — before COVID — up to seven million people coming to our country from around the world and therefore we are the ideal open economy which makes us a candidate for contracting the COVID virus. So I think from that perspective, if we can get back to work, if we can get immunity, if we can get our economy reopened, then we’ll be back on the way for a full recovery.

“This has been a painful experience over the past 2020. Many Bahamian families are suffering not only health wise, but from the economy as well in terms of being unemployed, needing food and shelter, etc. So this is roughly the core of our community and our families both from a health and a financial perspective and I see the vaccine as a way really to (help us) beat the pandemic.”

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell took the vaccine last week.

On Sunday, March 14, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the country was “turning the corner” in the fight against COVID-19, after he and his wife took the vaccine.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson was the first on Grand Bahama to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday afternoon.

The jab was administered at 2pm at the Susan J Wallace Centre, which serves as a vaccination centre.

After a 15-minute observation, Mr Thompson said: “I feel very good; I am excited at being the first person to take the vaccine on GB. It really shows us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

He believes the vaccination roll-out marks a significant moment for Grand Bahama and the island’s economy.

“We have been facing this (pandemic) for about a year and this is a tremendous experience that we now can take the vaccine here on the island of GB - that really means a lot to us.

“COVID is one of those things that has been tremendously affecting our economy and this is a very significant moment for us. It really shows us that there is going to be light for us, particularly when it comes to our economy, and boosting our economy.”

Mr Thompson is encouraging everyone to take the vaccine. “I am very good, and I am encouraging everyone when it is your time to come and take this vaccine, take it not just for yourself, but take it for your family, community, and your country.”

Minister Thompson urged urging peopl eto listen to credible sources. He noted medical professionals have said it is safe. “I have taken it and I am doing fine, and I encourage those persons that when it is their time to take it as well.”

Also taking the vaccine were some health care workers, including physicians. Dr Freeman Lockhart, Medical Chief of Staff was among those receiving the jab on Sunday.

“I took the shot and to be honest it was a relief,” Dr Lockhart said. I guess leading up to it there was a little anxiety, but you know having taken shots in the past it is very similar to any shot.”

Dr Lockhart, who took the flu shot a few days ago – said it is very similar. “I have none of the side effects, but we have to keep in mind that anytime within the next one to three days you could feel side effects, a little pain or redness a the injection site, but as of right now I feel fine.”

Grand Bahama Parliamentarians, MP for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, and East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest were also vaccinated.

After taking the jab, Minister Lewis did not experience any reaction or side effect. “Right now, I am feeling good, I have not experienced any soreness or side effects, he said. I want to encourage persons out there to do your research if you are uncomfortable with anything and ask questions of your doctors.”

Mr Lewis said there is lots of information online. “There is proof, based on reports around the world, that it is working. I followed a lot of doctors today who were in front of me, and they took the shot, and if the doctors didn’t believe it was (safe), I don’t think they would have done it.

“I do believe it is positive and moving in the right direction and I want to encourage persons to be responsible and do their research. Once you feel comfortable, register online; we have to do as much as we can to see how quickly we can open up the economy, and those who are afraid at the moment they should continue to follow protocols to ensure we get a hold of this pandemic.”

Dr Frank Bartlett, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, at Grand Bahama Health Services, said the side effects are expected within two to four days of being vaccinated. They are soreness and redness at the injection site, headaches and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting.

While the goal over the next few days is to vaccinate health care workers, Dr Bartlett said they have also identified members of the public who are willing to take the vaccine.

“The single most important thing we need to keep in mind is that we need to vaccinate a maximum amount to persons within a certain amount of time. We had a reduced number of vaccines that came into the country… and in the next five days, we need to get those out to persons who are on the list. We have gathered and engaged our partners in the private sector and we have engaged with groupings and we have a listing of persons,” he said.

Dr Bartlett said information will be provided to the public soon concerning access to online registration. “When you register you receive a number,” he said.

Dr Bartlett noted the vaccine takes about two to three weeks to kick in.

As for fear of the vaccine, Dr Bartlett said misinformation is perpetuating fears. He noted that in the Bahamian culture we tend to believe stories out there. “We have to get as many people vaccinated, it is important,” he said.

Asked about expecting mothers, Dr Bartlett advised persons to have to speak with their physician about it first.