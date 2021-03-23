Some Police Saying They Won’T Take Vaccine

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

SONNY Miller, executive chairman of the Police Staff Association, said some police officers, including a few on his executive team, have said they will not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Distribution of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine began last Wednesday and more than 1,500 people have been vaccinated thus far. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands are among the public figures who have already been vaccinated. Law enforcement officers are eligible to receive the vaccine during this phase of the process.

Although officials have expressed satisfaction with the interest and turnout for vaccinations, there are many Bahamians who are refusing to take it for various reasons. Some police officers make up those numbers.

Sergeant Miller spoke to The Tribune yesterday while he was on his way to be vaccinated.

“I must applaud the Commissioner of Police who came out last week and spoke on it and indicated that he is going to get it, but again he is going to leave the decision up to the officers themselves rather than instructing or directing,” the PSA executive chairman said. “I think it’s about 20 to 30 people (officers) that I know for sure have taken the vaccine.

“There were some officers, prior to the vaccine reaching here that I’ve heard say, ‘listen I am not taking it’. As a matter of fact there are a few executives of the Police Staff Association who made a personal decision and said, ‘Mr Chair, you can go on and take it, but we’re not taking it.’ At the end of the day we must respect their view and their reasoning behind what they are not going to do.”

Asked if he knew how many officers have taken the vaccine so far, Mr Miller was not certain.

“I won’t have that information. Of course you know because it’s an online process,” he said. “I can tell you I have spoken to several officers who have indicated that they have been vaccinated. But I won’t be able to give you an exact number.

“I can tell you right now I am on my way to get my vaccination. I am saying to my members that this is one of those things that is entirely up to them simply because, it’s a personal decision. We don’t know people’s health or what they are allergic to; we don’t have any of that information so we really relying on them to make that personal decision.”

Shifting gears, Mr Miller spoke to a pressing matter he wants taken care of, even though the PSA is trying to be gracious with the right timing.

“We are standing by waiting on a meeting with the Minister of Finance, which is the Prime Minister,” he continued. “We look forward to having this health insurance coverage… this new health insurance plan signed off on for our members. This will be very beneficial to us.

“Of course, we are watching the financial climate in this country which seems to be heading upwards now. So we are going to monitor it before we make moves on getting our long overdue salary increase.”

He made sure to acknowledge former Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and current Commissioner Paul Rolle for managing the force in such a way that officers are carrying out their duties in a less physically taxing manner.

“We must give the former Commissioner and the present Commissioner kudos for managing and leading the organisation in a way where there was no need to put our members on long shifts,” Mr Miller said. “The members are continuing to put country above self as we navigate through these times we believe will be heading upwards very, very shortly.”