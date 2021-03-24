Bisx Index Off Over 100 Points In Just 11 Days

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas International Securities Exchange’s (BISX) All-Share Index suffered a more than 100-point drop in 11 days last month - a period coinciding with the failed CIBC FirstCaribbean deal.
The Index, which measures combined share price movements among BISX-listed equities, fell from 2,072.37 to 1,963.79 between February 4 and February 15. Analysts suggested the decline was driven by slippage in the share prices of both CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and Commonwealth Bank, which both have large market capitalisations.
CIBC FirstCaribbean’s share price fell from $11.24 to $10.20 over that 11-day period, while Commonwealth Bank’s dropped from $3.50 to $3.10. Both declines were around the ten percent threshold, with investors also likely to have been unnerved by the losses and increased provisioning associated with COVID-19.
CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Bahamas) plunged to a $63.543m net loss for the year to end-October 2020, while the collapse of efforts to sell a majority stake at the regional level also appear to have influenced market sentiment. Commonwealth Bank, too, has seen its profits impacted by loan loss provisions associated with the pandemic.
Michael Anderson, RF Holdings’ president, said: “Those are two fairly large market capitalisations, and CIBC is by far the biggest one. Those are the two key movers. I think the shares that have really been doing better are some of the smaller market caps. Bahamas First has done well since it came to the market, and Bahamas Waste has done well.
“But small caps, even though they go up, don’t have a big impact on the market. Commonwealth and CIBC FirstCaribbean are big players, and it’s my sense that it’s those two that are driving it. I think the market in general is subdued.”
The BISX All-Share Index closed last night down 185.75 points, or 8.88 percent, for 2021 to-date but Mr Anderson argued that “there’s still opportunities in the market” with the recent decline in stock prices offering an opportunity for investors to buy-in at relatively good value ahead of any appreciation as the economy recovers from COVID-19.
“Notwithstanding the economic situation we have a bullish view of equities going forward,” he added. “It’s now an opportunity to take advantage of these price points. This is when dividend stocks come into greater focus for people, paying 3-4 percent dividends.
“The recovery will take a while to take effect in 2022 and 2023, but the listed companies will be among the first to benefit. You need to buy equities when prices are lower than you might expect. When prices move higher you don’t find many sellers.”
Comments
realitycheck242 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
Cable Bahamas established a policy last month where the company buy's its own shares on BISX to boost share prices .Commonwealth Bank can do like wise. The reduction in share prices is due to the fact that the smaller retail investors are off loading and liquidating shares due to financial demands caused by the pandemic.
DonAnthony 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
That is a part of it. Most Companies have lower revenues, and net incomes during the pandemic, hence lower valuations and share prices. Quite surprising share prices have held up as well as they have with large segments of economy closed.
TalRussell 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
Well, Comrade Mr. Anderson is just the man's the redcoatys' need to be argued that “there are still opportunities in the governing market” with the recent decline in the party's credibility offering an opportunity for a new bash of the PopoulcesClassElites to buy-in at relatively good value ahead of any appreciation as the redcoatys' party rise out from under a mountain of three thousand and one lies, once the general election is settled.** Well, are they an investable stock?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID