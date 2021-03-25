Nesbitt And Rebels Advance, Hunter Faces Early Exit

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

WITHOUT head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on the sidelines, Valerie Nesbitt and the Ole Miss Rebels Women’s Basketball programme advanced to the Final Four of the Women’s NIT, but Sammy Hunter and the Rebel men faced an early exit from the men’s version of the tournament.

Nesbitt had five points, three assists and two rebounds off the bench in the Rebels’ 65-56 win over the Colorado Buffaloes Monday night for their third win of the tournament.

McPhee-McCuin will return to the team for the semifinals in Collierville, Tennessee, after she completes her quarantine following last week’s positive COVID-19 test.

The Rebels will face the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8pm local time on Friday, March 26 at Collierville High School.

“I think this team always wants to win, but sometimes when adversity hits, or circumstances hit, you find a deeper level of why.

“Everyone that was here within the team and the staff, our why was to uphold Ole Miss, to uphold Coach Yo,” acting head coach Shay Robinson said.

“We did not want to let her down. We refused to not get through these three games so she can get back with us and we can finish the mission.”

The Rebels’ defence allowed just 54 points per game and a paltry 7-38 shooting from three-point range. They opened with a 65-45 win over the Samford Bulldogs followed by a 72-61 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

Nesbitt has averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 assists and three rebounds per game in the tournament.

“I’m so proud of this team, I’m so proud of the staff coming together,” Robinson said.

“With Coach Yo being apart, it was just about us upholding a standard, and representing Ole Miss the way we’ve been doing all year.”

Hunter and the Rebels men were eliminated in the second round with a 70-61 loss to Louisiana Tech. The shorthanded Rebels had just eight scholarship players available, missing two starters.

Hunter finished with seven points and a career high seven rebounds in 14 minutes. He shot 3-5 from the field and made his only three-point attempt.

Ole Miss ends its season at 16-12 and 10-8 in SEC play. His sophomore season was highlighted by a career high 11 points in the Rebels’ 70-62 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.