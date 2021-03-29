Minister Says Student Arrest ‘Unfortunate’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd called the arrest of a 14-year-old student who allegedly brought marijuana infused Rice Krispies cereal to school “unfortunate”.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 24, police were called to S C McPherson School where a boy was arrested for being in possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply as it is alleged he sold the marijuana infused cereal to students.

Police said four students fell ill at school and were taken to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. Later that day, three other students complained to their parents about not feeling well. They also admitted to consuming the marijuana infused cereal and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Asked on Friday about the incident, he said: “Now that’s really unfortunate and of course we know that our young people, S C McPherson is a junior high, are very vulnerable to these kinds of incidents not only in terms of marijuana or those kinds of drugs but even alcohol so it’s definitely a concern and, of course, I’ve been preaching that parents need to become more involved….interested in the lives of their children so they can understand what’s going on.”

The Bahamas Union of Teachers has called on education officials to provide training opportunities for teachers and guards in various safety techniques that will help to detect these new trends.

Mr Lloyd indicated there are going to be training sessions on a host of matters.

The drug incident comes after police arrested a man who is suspected of exposing himself to a young girl while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

Mr Lloyd said the student received some help.

“I went to the school yesterday (Thursday) and I spoke to the principal and other senior administrators there and they advised me that the young woman was given some help by way of mental counselling and is being provided that,” he said.

“Social services (were) called in. She seemed to be fine but something of this nature is obviously traumatic and it is going to require ongoing some support counselling, mental health support.”

Concerns about students’ safety travelling to and from school have been renewed due to the incident. While he assured the public that there is security at the school, Mr Lloyd highlighted the challenge of providing security beyond the school campuses.

“Now when you talk about security near the school this happened, as I’m advised some distance away from the school maybe about 150 to 200 yards, I just don’t know what the ability we have in the Ministry of Education to provide security that far out for our students,” he said.