Minister Says Student Arrest ‘Unfortunate’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd called the arrest of a 14-year-old student who allegedly brought marijuana infused Rice Krispies cereal to school “unfortunate”.
According to police, on Wednesday, March 24, police were called to S C McPherson School where a boy was arrested for being in possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply as it is alleged he sold the marijuana infused cereal to students.
Police said four students fell ill at school and were taken to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. Later that day, three other students complained to their parents about not feeling well. They also admitted to consuming the marijuana infused cereal and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Asked on Friday about the incident, he said: “Now that’s really unfortunate and of course we know that our young people, S C McPherson is a junior high, are very vulnerable to these kinds of incidents not only in terms of marijuana or those kinds of drugs but even alcohol so it’s definitely a concern and, of course, I’ve been preaching that parents need to become more involved….interested in the lives of their children so they can understand what’s going on.”
The Bahamas Union of Teachers has called on education officials to provide training opportunities for teachers and guards in various safety techniques that will help to detect these new trends.
Mr Lloyd indicated there are going to be training sessions on a host of matters.
The drug incident comes after police arrested a man who is suspected of exposing himself to a young girl while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.
Mr Lloyd said the student received some help.
“I went to the school yesterday (Thursday) and I spoke to the principal and other senior administrators there and they advised me that the young woman was given some help by way of mental counselling and is being provided that,” he said.
“Social services (were) called in. She seemed to be fine but something of this nature is obviously traumatic and it is going to require ongoing some support counselling, mental health support.”
Concerns about students’ safety travelling to and from school have been renewed due to the incident. While he assured the public that there is security at the school, Mr Lloyd highlighted the challenge of providing security beyond the school campuses.
“Now when you talk about security near the school this happened, as I’m advised some distance away from the school maybe about 150 to 200 yards, I just don’t know what the ability we have in the Ministry of Education to provide security that far out for our students,” he said.
Comments
tribanon 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Translation: They all want to personally sample the Rice Krispies in question.
moncurcool 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
I was wondering if the Union ever does anything of value.
TalRussell 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Well, the realm's hardened-criminals is in one sad state of affairs, when a substantive cabinet minister and the constabulary are occupied chasing down a 14-year-old student who allegedly brought marijuana infused Rice Krispies to school.
It's precisely, why there must be an "Realignment of Education and Policing".
Well, just try to imagine, had the DNA's Leader Comrade Sister Arinthia, allegedly brought a stash infused box Krispies to the protest? Just can't make this up, why Grocery Rupert, should hire the kid to head his product marketing team.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Wonder if he would use the word "unfortunate" if he was in opposition? How many tenets of his famed book has he implemented now that he is the top dog of education?
John 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
‘ Asked on Friday about the incident, he said: “Now that’s really unfortunate and of course we know that our young people, S C McPherson is a junior high, are very vulnerable to these kinds of incidents not only in terms of marijuana or those kinds of drugs but even alcohol so it’s definitely a concern and, of course, I’ve been preaching that parents need to become more involved….interested in the lives of their children so they can understand what’s going on.”< . Two points: when a person gets ill with corona virus or some other communicable disease, there is contact tracing. This where authorities go and try to identify and contact all the persons who were in contact with the patient and test to see if they have the virus and prevent them from passing in on to others. A 14 year old student bringing ‘edibles’ to school and sharing with classmates is also a victim. Where did he get the drugs? Was he under any type of force or duress to bring the drugs to school? Find, as much as possible, from where the drugs originated, at least in this countr.y . TWO: when are the authorities in this country going to find the intestinal fortitude to end ‘America’s War on Drugs,’ in this country? Haven’t you found out by now that America’s war in drugs is actually a war on young Black men and it’s intent is to see young men away from their families, out of society and either in jail or dead or otherwise incapacitated. Time to put our own boots on the ground and go on a search and rescue mission to get the young men in this country back into society and no longer enemies of the state. YES, drugs are wreaking havoc on young people in this country and it is time to put a harness on Marvin Dames and his ‘killer cop squad’ and throw these your people a real and effective life line. Half this stuff they have on the streets of this country is no longer the marijuana that came from Jamaica or down south. It is designed to wipe out a properly functioning brain and slowly turn healthy, productive youn brains into Zombies! And when it is consumed with alcohol, it turns the young people violent, aggressive, belligerent. They become predators. These drugs were developed in US prisons starting under the Clinton administration. Bill and Hillary Clinton locked up more young Black man than any other president. And the plan was for Hillary to win and continue the program. They had plans to invade places like Chicago and Boston and Philadelphia and lock up young Black men, who Hillary Clinton labeled ‘severely damaged super predators.’ Many of the prisons where they young men were to be sent are owned by friends of the Clintons. Now many of these prisons sit mostly empty. End America’s war on drugs in this country and throw out a real lifeline to the young people, males especially, in this country. Send them ldryg dealing double agents bech home.
John 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
And an extension to America’s ‘war in drugs’ was its ‘war on illegal immigrants’. They wanted President Trump to fill up these prisons with illegal immigrants. Remember when Trump started rounding up ‘illegals’ some who had been in the US all their adult life and some even had grandchildren? But Trump preferred a rapid deportation policy and stricter borders so most of these prisons still remain empty.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID