Out Island Resorts See Easter Uptick

Family island resorts are reporting strong bookings for Easter, with some fully booked and voicing optimism that they have “turned the corner” despite COVID-19’s lingering impact.

Jeff Birch, owner/operator of the Small Hope Bay Lodge in Fresh Creek, Andros, told Tribune Busienss that around the upcoming Easter weekend he is about “two thirds” booked - the strongest performance he has seen since March 2020 when lockdowns and other pandemic-related

restrictions began.

He added, however, that forward bookings drop significantly after Easter - traditionally the period that marks the end of the peak winter tourism season - and the rest of the year is “really slow”.

Signaling that visitor bookings may see-saw over the next two months, Mr Birch added that after a short post-Easter lull “it picks back up again and then it drops again”.

He said: “We have some small groups that are trying to get in for the fall, but it’s not solid. It’s not like what it used to be, but I believe there is definitely more travel going on in April than it has been. Probably not as much as it was. The phone is ringing now. The people are calling.”

Cape Eleuthera is booked 100 percent going into Easter due to marina traffic. Chris Morris, its general manager, said: “We’re looking great. We’re turning the corner and the marina is full, like I haven’t seen in a long time. I’m very, very encouraged. I’m booked at 100 percent for April.”

Mr Morris said travellers are “taking their time” booking post-Easter, but added that he will take things “one month at a time. April seems to be booking out. I’m very encouraged and I really feel that we have turned the corner”.

Matthew Brear, general manager of the Cape Santa Maria resort on Long Island, said: “We are 90 percent occupied for the week of Easter. We surpassed budgeted numbers for March and April.

“It looks like it will be a great year. We are currently adding a couple hundred room nights a week - a great pace for a small resort.”

Vernon Grant, general manager of Castaways resort in Grand Bahama, is not seeing the booking pace that his competitors on other islands are enjoying as he is only trending at 20 percent for Easter.

Mr Grant said: “Things are looking favourable, but right now we are booked at 20 percent. I think we will be beyond that for the Easter weekend. I’m seeing us booked at 50 percent but, to be realistic, I know it will be above 20 percent.”

Arguing that this is a “challenging time”, Mr Grant said the Grand Lucayan re-opening will present another challenge for as it will become very “competitive” to draw visitors to Castaways.