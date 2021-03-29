Sister Loses Second Brother To Gunman

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found dead on Saturday morning at Gibbs Corner off East Street with apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased was identified by his sister as 49-year-old Charles Williams.

Police press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that shortly after 7am officers were called to a shooting incident.

“Officers responded and on their arrival they met the body of a male lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about the body. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following the examinations they pronounced the body lifeless.”

He added: “Apparently from what information we’re receiving, he was here by himself and was approached by an individual who shot him.”

ASP Peters said police were told the victim lived at the address where he was shot. However, he said police had no motive for the killing, but are following “significant leads” and believe that in “due course this matter will be resolved”.

“In due course we’ll be able to determine what it is or what the motive of this incident,” ASP Peters said.

Also present at the scene was Williams’ sister, Cleo Williams, who admitted to feeling “so frustrated” about his death.

“God knows best, but right now I’m mad...because he’s human and he didn’t deserve to get shoot down like that.”

When asked what her brother was doing at that location, she confirmed her sibling lived there.

She remembered reminiscing about another brother who was killed when she received a call from a family friend concerning Williams.

“I get up this morning and look at my other brother—who got killed.... in 2011 obituary for some what reason, I don’t know why,” the grieving sister said.

“And the pain just hit me in my stomach and just as the pain hit me, I got the call: my brother dead.”

She said her brother believed someone was trying to kill him.

“Only thing I know of, during the Christmas, he did come to me and say ‘The road hot.’ People look like they after him trying to kill him but he never said who and why,” she revealed. “I just talked to him two weeks ago.”

But she was honest about the 49-year-old’s criminal past, noting he went to prison for drugs, but said he was on the right path and staying out of trouble.

“My brother wasn’t perfect but he wasn’t no saint. So I’m not gonna stand here and lie.”

She described her brother as a “quiet” and “humble” person.

“He was never no problem child. Only if you bother him, he’ll defend himself.”

He is the third person to be killed last week. Police are also investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday night.

According to police: “Preliminary reports are that sometime around 11pm (on Thursday), a male was walking along Dorsett Street, Fox Hill, when he was approached by two males who came from nearby bushes and shot him before making good their escape. The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

A man was also shot dead last Monday at his home in Wilson Track.