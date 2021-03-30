Eleuthera Residents Get Their Turn For Vaccines

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

COVID-19 vaccinations are set to officially begin on Eleuthera today, with community officials expecting a good turnout and smooth process.

This marks the first Family Island to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses since the country received the shots earlier this month.

It is not clear how many doses have been sent to the island. However yesterday, The Tribune spoke to several community officials to get an update on the preparation efforts.

Lynton Pinder, designated administrator for Spanish Wells, Harbour Island and North Eleuthera, said vaccination centres have already been identified for residents in those respective communities.

However, he added they will not be rolled out simultaneously.

“There’s one site for Spanish Wells. That’s the Methodist Hall,” he said. “At the Bluff on mainland that’s going to take care of North Eleuthera mainland, that will be at the Methodist Hall in the Bluff and then in Harbour Island, that will be at the local clinic.

“(Today) the vaccinations will begin in Spanish Wells at 10.30 am, Wednesday it will begin in the Bluff at 9 o’clock and Thursday, it is in Harbour Island at 9 o’clock.”

Mr Pinder could not give a figure on each centre’s capacity for vaccinations with the current health protocols in place.

According to community officials, Spanish Wells and Harbour Island are estimated to have a combined population of over 3,000 people.

Asked yesterday if officials are expecting a good turn out, he replied: “I think so. I think we’re going to have more persons come than we expect. I think people are just going to come in their vehicles and remain in their vehicles until they go in and get the vaccine and leave.

“I think it’s also going to be smooth. Our people are very calm, cool and collected. They don’t cause a ruckus so if they get there and feel like it’s a bit much, they’ll go and check back later because the community is small so we’re expecting a good process.”

Meanwhile, the island’s chief councillor, Robert Roberts added: “It seems like some of them have warmed up to it but there’s a couple (who don’t want to take it) because they’re saying over 60 (are eligible) but I actually think it’s going to be a pretty good turnout but I think there is some wariness because of what’s being reported on the media.”

As it relates to Central and South Eleuthera, some four vaccination sites have been identified there, including Wemyss Bight Clinic, Hatchet’s Bay Clinic and Palmetto Clinic, etc.

An official told The Tribune yesterday that operations at those respective centres are expected to begin sometime between 10.30 am and noon. However, the official said eligible locals will be notified of the official vaccination centre locations and times in advance.

Those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the island in the first phase will include healthcare workers, residents over the age of 60, and staff of the uniformed branches, beginning Tuesday through Thursday.

To date, more than 7,000 people in New Providence and Grand Bahama have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine since the country’s national campaign was launched, with officials expecting 33,600 more doses from World Health Organisation’s COVAX Facility sometime around 10.30 am today.

According to the Office of The Prime Minister, the national vaccination programme will continue on New Providence and Grand Bahama until Wednesday; Eleuthera until Thursday, but will resume following the Easter holidays.

A schedule of locations and eligible priority groups will be shared with the public in the coming days.