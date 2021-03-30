Minister Issues Challenge: Develop ‘Projects Of Scale’

• Larger attractions needed for cruise growth

• Tourism ‘banging heads on wall’ over issue

• Says ‘govt cannot solve these problems’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister has challenged Bahamian entrepreneurs to develop “projects of scale” that can accommodate hundreds of cruise ship passengers in similar manner to Atlantis.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business that he and his officials have been “banging our heads against the wall trying to figure out” how The Bahamas can develop tours and excursions of sufficient size to cope with thousands of visitors set to arrive in Nassau when the industry resumes sailing from south Florida.

Arguing that the government cannot develop such businesses by itself, and can only act as a facilitator, Mr D’Aguilar said it was up to Bahamian business owners with the vision, experience and ability to raise the necessary capital to solve a long-standing problem.

He added that Atlantis’ success in becoming the leading shore excursion for cruise passengers pre-COVID-19 was partly due to its scale as its water-based theme park is able to accommodate several thousand passengers per day.

While many Bahamian entrepreneurs have developed successful tours, destinations and excursions that can cater to around 100 cruise passengers, Mr D’Aguilar said there simply were not enough of these to cope with the 12,000 passengers that controlling shareholder, Global Ports Holding, expects to come across Nassau Cruise Port’s wharves daily when its $250m upgrade is completed.

Speaking after Tribune Business revealed that 43 percent of cruise ship passengers coming off their vessel in Nassau spent less than $50 during their visit, and that 2019 per capita spending was lower than yields in 2013, Mr D’Aguilar said he was more focused on the 10.3 percent increase in total spending in the Bahamian capital to $325.78m that year.

He admitted, though, that “there’s a certain element of destination fatigue” with Nassau given that many cruise passengers have already visited the destination and believe there is nothing new for them to do.

While the investment being made by Global Ports Holding and (eventually) and Bahamian investors in the new cruise port will not automatically increase cruise passenger spending by itself, Mr D’Aguilar added that it should nevertheless act as a catalyst to entice more passengers off their vessel to explore Nassau.

“It’s up to our entrepreneurs, and through the Tourism Development Corporation they’re fighting like hell to come up with innovative and creative ideas for new things for people to do,” the minister added.

“But we need projects with scale. If, pre-COVID, someone built a project that can accommodate 50-100 people, that is good but you need a lot of businesses like that to take advantage of the volumes of cruise passengers that are coming.

“Atlantis was built to scale and can accommodate several thousands of people at their water park. That’s why they were able to enjoy a great deal of revenue from cruise passengers because they can deal with volume. The Pointe has built a water park, but not to a sufficient scale to deal with the volume of passengers coming off the ship,” Mr D’Aguilar said.

“We’ll always be grappling to deepen the spending and creating viable options for cruise ships coming to our port every day. We’ve not been able to solve these problems. The Government cannot solve these problems. This definitely requires the coming together of creative ideas, a place to do it and substantial funding and capital.”

The Ministry of Tourism’s own assessment of cruise passenger spending in Nassau/Paradise Island during 2019 showed that 53 percent of the $325.78m total, some $172.65m, was spent on activities, tours and excursions.

This represented an 80 percent increase on the prior year’s $95.94m spend in this area, which moved it into the segment that attracted the majority of cruise passenger spending in the capital. The recipients of such spending were not identified, and it is likely that a substantial chunk in both years went to Atlantis.

Pointing to the forecast increase in cruise ships berthing in Nassau in 2022, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is largely over, Mr D’Aguilar reiterated: “There’s a lot to do to take advantage of this projected increase in cruise ship passengers.

“We need some projects with scale that can deal with 1,000 passengers, and that takes innovation, creativity and capital. It’s not something you’re going to develop overnight but that’s what we need. We probably need enough tours and excursions that can accommodate half the passengers arriving in Nassau. At the weekend we have 20,000 to 30,000.

“We’re already banging our heads against the wall trying to figure out how to create interesting, viable experiences for people to do. We’ve talked about this ad nauseam. This is only something the Government can encourage. The Government cannot get into these businesses,” he added.

“It’s quite telling that the most visited destination in The Bahamas is Atlantis because they built that project to scale and were able to take advantage of that to the point where even they had to slow it down due to concerns they were receiving from their hotel guests.”

Mr D’Aguilar implied that Baha Mar’s Baha Bay water park, which is set to open this summer, will similarly target cruise passengers as well as hotel guests given that the former category seem particularly attracted to such destinations.