Man Dies After Vehicle Flips Over

A MAN died in hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected on to the street.

Police were called to the scene of the traffic accident at Sir Milo Butler Highway shortly before 2pm on Monday.

Officers found a male who had been ejected from his vehicle being attended to by an emergency medical technician.

The man was conscious and was able to identify himself as the driver of a green Chevy S-10, which received roll over damage, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was travelling north along Sir Milo Butler Highway in the western lane when he lost control of his vehicle and flipped over,” police said. “He was ejected from the vehicle as a result and received serious injuries.”

This is the fourth traffic death since Friday.

On Sunday, a man in Abaco was killed and another was left with minor injuries following an accident on that island.

A day earlier, on Saturday, a man in New Providence died after his Nissan Cube hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee. He then lost control of his car and hit a utility pole. A man in Andros died on Friday after his Honda Accord hit a utility pole.

Police have sent out a “stern warning to the motoring public” to adhere to the speed limit, to be attentive and be reminded that driving with an electronic device is prohibited.