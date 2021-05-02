Video: Multiple Homes Destroyed In Blaze

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Six buildings have been destroyed and four partially damaged after a fire on Jenny Street in the Robinson Road area on Sunday afternoon which sent smoke high over New Providence.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm, the first unit from the Fire Department arrived at the scene and found several structures engulfed in flames.

Several minutes later, additional units arrived and assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

A 99-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, however the Fire Department is investigating the incident.

