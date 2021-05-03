Covid Death Toll Increases By 10

TEN new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend, taking the number of virus-related fatalities to 209.
The latest COVID-19 classified deaths happened between February 22, 2021, and April 1, the Ministry of Health said in its latest press statement.
They had been previously classified as under investigation and are all Grand Bahama residents.
These include a 64-year-old Grand Bahama woman who died on February 22; a woman, 68, on March 25; an 80-year-old man on March 28; a 61-year-old woman and a man, 56; a woman, 69, who died on April 1.
The ministry said four deaths that were previously reported as non-COVID-19 deaths were reclassified, taking the death toll to 209.
Further, three deaths have been removed from deaths under investigation.
Originally these three persons were suspected to be COVID-19 positive, but upon investigation they were found to be negative.
Previously, the death toll stood at 199 after an 80-year-old New Providence man died on April 27.
Currently, there are 30 new COVID-19 cases in the country for a total of 10,549.
That is 23 new cases in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, one in Eleuthera and two in Exuma.
Comments
carltonr61 18 hours, 27 minutes ago
Seems wherever Vax was rolled out deaths followed. India says it ran out of vax but we wonder. Modi has been ordered to slow industrial factories that he allow to hog oxygen over human life.
JokeyJack 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
Yep. Human life in the backseat these days. In the US, the focus now is on terrorizing 2 year olds.
proudloudandfnm 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Lol. You really love conspiracy theories hey? No matter how dumb they are..
TalRussell 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
Laughabled that the otherwise occupied red regime is much too busy at assuring reporters get to quiz them about anything but the House Speaker?
Really, is laughable if were anyone amongst the PopoulacesCommeners', gullible enough to believe that priority number one on the pre-general election minds of the rouge gang 12 imported Republic hired-guns, known be work-permit operating out the office of the prime minister (OPM) - is busy at work - assuring those with jobs in the media, charged with the uphill challenges of quizzing 'Thee' Mr.Minnis, will be protected? Well, yes, Thee Mr. Minnis, actually said that!
DDK 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Figures from between February and April released in MAY, and our lives are being regulated by this tardy data on our piece of the global "pandemic" 🤣😠🤣
ohdrap4 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
They could not count to ten because the fingers were insidev the cookie jar.
