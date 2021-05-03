Covid Death Toll Increases By 10

TEN new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend, taking the number of virus-related fatalities to 209.

The latest COVID-19 classified deaths happened between February 22, 2021, and April 1, the Ministry of Health said in its latest press statement.

They had been previously classified as under investigation and are all Grand Bahama residents.

These include a 64-year-old Grand Bahama woman who died on February 22; a woman, 68, on March 25; an 80-year-old man on March 28; a 61-year-old woman and a man, 56; a woman, 69, who died on April 1.

The ministry said four deaths that were previously reported as non-COVID-19 deaths were reclassified, taking the death toll to 209.

Further, three deaths have been removed from deaths under investigation.

Originally these three persons were suspected to be COVID-19 positive, but upon investigation they were found to be negative.

Previously, the death toll stood at 199 after an 80-year-old New Providence man died on April 27.

Currently, there are 30 new COVID-19 cases in the country for a total of 10,549.

That is 23 new cases in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, one in Eleuthera and two in Exuma.