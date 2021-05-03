‘It’S Time To Get Ready For Hurricane Season’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE National Emergency Management Agency is urging all residents to get prepared ahead of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is poised to be an above average one with three to four major hurricanes expected.

NEMA officials made the plea during a virtual briefing hosted by the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction yesterday, where they also gave an update on the agency’s hurricane preparedness efforts and forecast for the upcoming season.

As this month is “National Disaster Preparedness Month”, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said everyone has a role to play “in the collective effort of disaster preparation and response” and urged Bahamians to get ready.

She also said officials will be launching several educational activities focused on hurricane readiness under this year’s theme as “We Are All NEMA – Stronger Than Ever”.

“The month of May was chosen because June 1 marks the official start of the annual Atlantic Hurricane Season that officially ends November 30 and, the hazards that most often affect our country are those associated with tropical cyclones (tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes),” Mrs Parker-Edgecombe said.

“The hazards associated with these systems include storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents. The month of May then is an opportune time to give focused attention to making preparations for the hurricane season.”

“Our archipelago lies in an active hurricane zone. In their forecast for this hurricane season, the well-known researchers at Colorado State University in the United States predicted an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season this year with 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.”

Department of Meteorology Director, Trevor Basden also explained that in today’s society, a normal season would usually have 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

However, he said information reported from several international agencies have already predicted the season to be an above average one.

“Now, Colorado State University has (forecasted) 17 named storms, eight hurricanes, four major hurricanes this upcoming season so they are slightly above and the weather company usually called the weather channel, they’re going for just slightly higher values of named storms at eighteen of which eight will become hurricanes and three major hurricane,” Mr Basden said.

For his part, NEMA Director, Captain Stephen Russell said several governmental agencies have already started their preparations efforts ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, including Ministry of Works, the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Ministry of Social Services, etc.

Among their preparation works include the clearance of roads, the securing of government buildings and ensuring water storage tanks are topped up among other things.

Captain Russell also said officials began inspecting shelters in New Providence last month, with similar exercises set to begin today on the Family Islands.

“A total of 19 shelters have been inspected thus far (in New Providence),” he said. “Family Island shelter inspections are scheduled to commence on Monday. On Abaco, shelter inspections should commence next week, 16 sites have been identified for inspection.”

He added: “Shelter repairs continue in Grand Bahama, a total of 28 shelters in Grand Bahama have been inspected thus far. Special needs shelters are identified and available on most islands. COVID-19 Protocols dictate an adjustment to previous shelter capacity which will be determined.”

Hurricane season will begin June 1 through November 30.