One Dead, Two Injured In Drive-By

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead and two others injured in hospital after a shooting incident on Saturday off Nassau Street.

While one victim is in critical condition, the other is listed as stable, police have said.

Speaking to reports on the scene on Saturday night, police press liaison Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the men were gathered at an event on Polhemus Street when the incident occurred.

ASP Peters said shortly after 9pm police received reports of a shooting incident.

“On the arrival of the first responding officers, they met three males suffering from gunshot wounds,” he explained.

“Emergency Medical Services were summoned. On their arrival, the victims were treated. However, one of the males succumbed to his injuries on scene.Two of the males were transported to the hospital via the ambulance, one of which condition is critical and the other is stable.”

When asked for the ages of the deceased and injured, the officer admitted police could not say the exact ages. However, he revealed the “range is from 35 to 60”.

He continued: “Preliminary investigation revealed that a small vehicle travel through the streets where a group of males were congregated. An occupant of that vehicle discharged a firearm in their direction, hitting the victims.”

ACP Peters added that police had no information to suggest this incident was gang-related, adding it appeared to be a conflict.

“We want to encourage members of the public, particularly men, to find alternative solutions in resolving their conflict and to be aware that life is valuable.

“When they resort to conflicts not only is the persons injured affected but also family members and the society at large. If you see here, there’s a number of resources that are necessary to be used to investigate this matter and to ensure that the judicial process is completed to a point of conviction and justice is received.

“However, if we resolve our matters in an amicable manner, all of this resource could be channeled to something more productive to assist the wider community. There are number of things that could be done. You can seek out a third party to mediate the situation to assist you to come to a resolution that is a win-win situation for all persons in that conflict or encounter.

This takes the country’s homicide count to 41, according to this newspaper’s records.

Previously, a man was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of April 19 on Collins Avenue.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with the latest homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.