Assistance Planned For Potter’S Cay Vendors

AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard says government plans to assist vendors at Potters Cay who lost their businesses due to a fire last month.

The assistance will come in the form of building materials and there are plans to mark out the location for the rebuilding of six stalls.

In April the area was devastated after a structural fire left six stalls completely burned to the ground and two others with damage.

The minister gave an update on the situation yesterday stating he thinks there has been “significant progress in terms of moving the process along”.

He said: “What we’re expecting is several things. One, we are going to make a contribution in terms of building material that will assist in the rebuild at Potter’s Cay. Secondly, we have reached out to Public Works so that we are able to, along with vendors, to mark out the location for the six stalls.”

The ministry had contracted a private firm to focus on clearing and removing the debris from the water. This clearing will be a benefit, the minister went on to say.

“That area is cleared in preparation for us putting the pilings down because the stalls will be extended over the water to a larger extent than they were previously. The recommended layout is to stagger them. One stall will be five feet or back from the pavement and another would be ten and then the next one five… I think we’ve made significant progress in terms of moving the process along.”

A day after the fire happened, he insisted “a careful assessment” would be done along with discussions among his colleagues on the way forward.

He gave an update on the progress of those assessments.

“When you are managing public funds, you don’t wake up the very next day and make determinations that you are not authorised to make or the procedures do not permit you to make. You do the assessment, which is what we’re confidant the Ministry of Public Works, BPL, Water and Sewerage, have all been doing and having gotten some of the preliminary information we’re now in a position to move. So again, the public, but importantly, the vendors will see steady physical progress and we are partners with them,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Pintard added that the government has invited members of the public, or any organisation that wished to contribute to do so to ensure this group of Bahamians rebuilds their businesses and continues to support their family.

When asked if this devastating event has now pushed the ministry in making vendors have other stalls evaluated to prevent a similar situation, the minister noted the issue of unregulated developments.

He argued: “We ought to have a candid conversation with the public about what are the building requirements and Bahamians ought to conform to those building requirements and then government has to be diligent in making sure that persons are in fact compliant. So, what we are experiencing whether it is at Potter’s Cay, whether it is in the communities where I grew up my entire life over-the-hill. We have a lot of unregulated developments and as a country we seem to be unwilling to have a candid conversation of where we are now and then decide that we’re going to make adjustments on how we behave.

“That we are going to gradually rebuild and rebuild back better taking climate into consideration. Taking the possibility of fire into consideration. The absence of proper utilities… So we need to not only have that discussion, we need to make the decisions or what we are going to do is we’re going to reap a painful and bitter harvest.”