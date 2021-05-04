Beacon School Receives Donation Of Laptops

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Beacon School received a generous donation of laptops and projectors on Monday through an ongoing initiative by a charitable organisation based in Miami, Florida.

Beacon for Change chairman Sonless Martin, Jr, brought laptops and projectors for every teacher at the special needs school in Grand Bahama.

Receiving the generous donation on behalf of the institution was Principal Titi McKenzie-Moss.

Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, and District Superintendent of Schools in Grand Bahama at the Ministry of Education Ivan Butler also attended.

Mr Martin, a born Bahamian who lives in the US, has been giving back and assisting the school for the past decade through his non-profit organization.

It has donated over the years school supplies, tablets, vouchers for school uniforms for the students at Beacon School, and this year it decided to assist the teachers.

Mrs Moss extended appreciation to Beacon for Change for its generous donation.

“A lot of donations came for our students, particularly tablets and every child in the school now has a tablet to use in the classroom, but our teachers were the ones who did not have devices.

“So, we thank Sonless Martin who made sure our teachers have laptops and projectors to teach in their classrooms. In this time now, technology is important, and this donation will go a long way in assisting our children whether in the classroom or online learning,” Mrs Moss said.

Mr Martin said he is pleased to return every year to do something for the school.

“We’ve been doing it for the last 10 years. Every year, I reached out to Mrs Moss…and asked what are their needs, and this time she told me computers and projectors, and we made it happen.”

“It was not easy, but well worth it…just to be able to provide the school with resources that are greatly needed,” he said.

Mr Martin said Grand Bahamians have been greatly affected in the past two years. He said assisting those in need is very rewarding.

“You can’t compare the effects on this island compared to the US. It is important to be proactive. We are not born rich, but we are rich when we give back to others. And the joy and pride I get from doing this, can’t compare and compete with anything else,” Mr Martin said.

Superintendent Butler commended the organization for providing the Beacon School with much-needed devices for the teachers.

“What is significant about this donation is that it will go towards the teachers and staff at the Beacon School. Special education is a priority for us and we are very pleased and thankful for this generous donation,” he said.

Minister Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, said Beacon for Change founder Sonless Martin Jr is a Bahamian who is committed to giving back to the Bahamas. He said he has been partnering with Mr Martin in his initiatives.

“This is indeed a good day for GB and the Beacon School,” Mr Lewis said. “Sonless Martin and his organization have been doing this for some 10 years, and this initiative is very worthwhile. He is one of those Bahamians born here and moved to the States and did not forget home. He always thought about coming back and giving back, and anything to do with the Bahamas he is on board,” he said.

Minister Lewis encourages other Bahamians at home and abroad to also give back to a worthwhile cause.

He stated that the Beacon School is sometimes forgotten, and thanked Mr Martin for always ensuring that the institution is not left out as a result of their initiative.