Face To Face: Two Young Women In The Fight To Protect Our Planet

By FELICITY DARVILLE

All around the world, countries are looking at ways to address climate change and the devastating impact that emissions from fossil fuels and other contaminants are causing to planet Earth. The Bahamas is no different.

With some 180,000 square miles of ocean in our territory, we must consider the impact global warming is having on our waters.

Oceans are carbon sinks, absorbing the carbon dioxide and other toxic emissions. Ocean acidification is causing the depletion of coral reefs and with them, devastation to marine species.

Since the 1970s, oceans have sopped up more than 90 percent of all the excess heat energy trapped by carbon dioxide.

The top part of the ocean, from its surface to 2,300 feet down, is warming up about 24 percent faster than it did just a few decades ago. This is having a devastating impact on marine animals and is also affecting the intensity of storms.

Surrounded by shallow seas and prone to tropical storms and hurricanes, The Bahamas has every reason to be even more mindful. Forests are also carbon sinks, and this country has vast areas of pine, mangrove and coppice forests to be concerned about as well.

One of the ways to address this global problem is to have young people committed to focusing on the environment and finding tangible solutions to save it.

Thiah Farquharson and Havana Gibson are two bright, young Bahamians on a mission to make a difference in their country and the world. Both are natives of Grand Bahama who have made the decision to focus their learning on environmental science.

It may not be a typical college or university degree that you hear of, but the need for scientists focusing on the environment continues to grow, making these degrees vital for the future.

Thiah is currently at the National University of Ireland, Galway, where she is studying for a Master’s of Science degree in environmental leadership.

Last year, she graduated from the University of The Bahamas with a Bachelor’s of Science in small island sustainability with a focus on marine science. Her track is a perfect one to tackle the environment through the lens of an archipelago like ours.

“With these degrees, it is my hope to positively contribute to the environmental and sustainability field in The Bahamas,” Thiah said.

“They will equip me with the tools and knowledge to make strides in that direction and be able to assist others in this sector to bridge the current gap between policy and practice.”

When asked how she decided on such a rare field of study, Thiah told me: “To be honest, it’s difficult for me to summarise how I ended up in this field in a brief statement. Though I could say, the more I learned and progressed in my studies the more in love I fell.

“The field itself is still relatively new and we are learning more things about ourselves and our planet every day. There is great importance in the way we relate with the world as well as how we take care of what the Earth gives to us.

“My passion is also deeply rooted in my love for and desire to promote the forward development of my country. The Bahamas in particular is in a unique and challenging circumstance. There is a need for more skilled and educated individuals to help reconstruct infrastructure, behaviour, policy, and leadership. This is a field that encourages transformational change and I am working towards being a part of that change.”

She is not alone. Havana Gibson is at the University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies. Prior to going to the University of Victoria, she attended The University of Northern British Columbia. She decided to transfer to the University of Victoria because she was attracted to the myriad of research opportunities and the state-of-the-art learning facilities there.

“I am studying environmental studies because I realise how susceptible The Bahamas is to sea-level rise and the changing climate,” Havana shared.

“Following Hurricane Dorian, my desire to pursue this degree increased even more because it made me realize how dependent The Bahamas is on other countries to sustain itself. It is my goal that this degree will allow me to move The Bahamas towards a more sustainable future.”

Hurricane Dorian left death and destruction behind, not only on the island of Abaco, but also on their native island, Grand Bahama. Thiah and Havana have all the more reason to pursue their field, knowing first-hand the impact that climate has on the country.

Thiah was born and raised in Freeport. She is the youngest of three children born to Theo and Hilda Farquharson. Her father is a retired contractor. Her mother has been an educator her entire career and is currently the Vice Principal at Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School.

Havana, too, was born and raised in Grand Bahama, to Barbara and Alexander Gibson, whom she described as “hardworking parents”. She graduated from Bishop Michael Eldon School in 2019.

“My parents instilled in my siblings and I the importance of education and discipline from a very young age,” Havana told me.

“My education has taught me how to convert quantitative data into qualitative data, understand a broad range of inherent uncertainties and synergies involved in environmental and social issues, conduct scientific experiments with a range of scientific apparatus, and to communicate environmental issues effectively and constructively.”

Both Thiah and Havana are the recipients of a $5,000 scholarship from the CA Smith International Educational and Community Development Foundation. They were two of seven students chosen to receive the award last year. Other awardees included Kristaleah Hall (Acadia University - Environmental Geoscience); Jodie Ritchie (University of Wisconsin - Computer Science); Gregory Cooper (Georgia Southern University – Computer Engineering); Tiffany Martinborough (Seneca College – Early Education); and Ahmad Williams (pursuing a Master’s at Nova Southeastern University).

The CA Smith Foundation had set out to award four deserving students with scholarships to assist them as they pursue “specific areas of study would complement the national development goals of The Bahamas”. However, the foundation was able to raise enough funds to help three more students’ dreams come true.

Thiah said the scholarship has allowed her to pursue higher education at the postgraduate level and has given her the opportunity to “holistically experience a new country abroad”.

Havana added that the award took away some of her financial concerns, which allows her to “pursue tertiary education without the worry of not being able to afford it”.

Both students are navigating the new norm, studying in a COVID-19 environment. Thiah says she has been navigating having to “balance school, lockdown and restriction fluctuations, and trying to maintain a healthy personal life. For Havana, online school has been “tough and disconnecting”.

“Being away from social interactions and one on one time with professors is difficult to navigate; nonetheless, I enjoy what I am learning despite the challenges that online learning presents,” she said.

The CA Smith Foundation announces its scholarship offerings for a second year. Aspiring students are invited to apply who are pursuing the following disciplines: Environmental Engineering, Oceanography, Atmospheric Science, and Computer Technology.

Governor General CA Smith, foundation patron said: “Considering climate change and its effects on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), it is vital to have Bahamians playing leading roles in these fields. Technological advancement is also key to ensuring the country can continue to be viable on the world stage.”

“I note with pride that in spite of the difficulties caused by COVID-19, each of the seven scholarship recipients maintained a grade point average to earn a further award for the upcoming school year.”

The Governor General also joined hands with William Pickard, Bahamas Honorary Consul to Detroit, Michigan to create the Friendship and Alliance Scholarship, which is seeking to award four Bahamian students with scholarships to study fields relating to Agriculture at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The deadline for this offering has been extended to May 1. To receive an application, email sgleman@gate.net. This email can also be used to apply for the CA Smith Foundation scholarship. Students must maintain a 3.0 GPA among other requirements for the duration of their award. For the full list of criteria and requirements please visit www.casmithfoundation.org.

The Foundation is managed by a Board of Directors whose duties include the responsibility of appointing a Scholarship Committee consisting of five members all of whom are highly respected in the educational community who will select grant recipients.

Students must maintain a 3.0 GPA among other requirements for the duration of their award.

For the full list of criteria and requirements, visit www.casmithfoundation.org. The Foundation is managed by a Board of Directors whose duties include the responsibility of appointing a Scholarship Committee consisting of five members, Board members include: Attorney David Thompson, Senior Partner, David Thompson & Co.; Dr. William Pickard, Chairman, Global Automotive Alliance; Clayton Smith, Corporate Pilot; and Andy Ingraham, Founder/President/CEO, National Association of Black Hotel Owners & Developers (NABHOOD).