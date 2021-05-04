First Signal Election On? Rbdf Given Deadline To Register Personnel For Poll

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force has asked its department heads to prepare “for the possibility of an early General Election” by providing a list of people who will vote in an advanced poll.
The directive was contained in a memo that was signed by Acting Captain Shawn Adderley on April 29, 2021.
RBDF Commodore Raymond King told The Tribune last night that the document was issued in response to a memo the RBDF received from the Parliamentary Registration Department, the department that oversees elections in the country.
The title of the memo is “Request for Listing of RBDF Marines Voting in the Advanced Poll for the Upcoming General Elections.”
It reads: “Be advised that in preparation for the possibility of an early General Election, you are directed to provide a listing of all personnel in your purview voting in the Advanced Poll and forward the same to the Base Executive Officer’s office by Thursday 6 May, 2021.”
“Accordingly, for ease of reference, included in the listing should be the name, rank/rate, pay number, telephone contact and voter’s card number of each individual.”
Commodore King declined to discuss whether this signifies that the country is headed for an early election.
“That was in response to a memo we got from Parliamentary Registration Department,” he said. “It came from Parliamentary Registration Department, through the ministry to my desk. I can’t speak for Parliamentary Registration in all fairness. They should speak to their organisation, why they’re doing what they’re doing.”
“The Defence Force, like other uniform branches, might have people who might be about to be deployed, so we’re seeking to ensure information is captured for those persons who we know may be deployed at some point to ensure those persons are not disenfranchised.”
“Uniform branches usually verify their personnel ahead of the election,” he added.
Commodore King said it was hard to say if such memos are usually issued this far out from the due election date.
“It’s hard to measure,” he said. “Only the parliamentary commissioner can explain his organisation and why he’s doing things the way he is.”
Asked directly about the memo’s reference to an early election, he said: “I can’t remember the contents of the memo that was sent out but it would’ve spoken in like terms to the memo sent from Parliamentary Registration.”
Although speculation about early elections is not unusual in The Bahamas, there has been heightened focus on the possibility of an early election this cycle.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, nonetheless, has repeatedly dismissed such talk, even as the governing Free National Movement (FNM) campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nears full ratification of its candidates.
“Election is due on, I think, May 2022,” he told reporters in November. “That’s what I know, so the election is not due until May 2022. So, they can talk whatever they want to, that’s when it is due.”
Comments
Proguing 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Sorry, but we can't have an election in the middle of a pandemic, unless you want the virus to get out of control
JokeyJack 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
They plan on using the same tactics the Democrats used. Social distance was implemented up to 50 feet during the counts. The "observers" could not observe anything. Minnis will win in a landslide.
John 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
It is only exactly 1 year and one week before the May 10 deadline for Elections, 2022. So if the registration process doesn’t begin in earnest now, when will it be completed? So what are the benefits of a snap or early election? For sure the surprise has been taken out of it. Secondly, the FNM government finds itself in a position where it’s popularity ratings probably at its lowest ever, since coming to office as the government. And it is not due to one single factor, and not only the total fault of the FNM. Firstly, many Bahamians are suffering from Corona Fatigue. They want out, they want relief, they want their normal life back even if it means someone with supernatural powers must come rescue them. And if the FNM doesn’t have those supernatural Godlike powers then goodbye FNM! Then there’s this this ‘artificial’ push of the vaccines. A narrative that tells you to, take the vaccine, despite uncertainty, unanswered questions and definite uncertainty.’ Why not ‘continue to follow the safety protocols under you feel more comfortable about the vaccine.’ And the ongoing rift between the speaker and the pm. Despite who is right or wrong, the stain looks worse on the PM’s shirt than the speaker’s. Especially since the PM had rifts with other members of his party. Disputes that came irreconcilable
John 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Then there are all the police killings. Apparently double -digit police killings for every year of the Minnis Administration. Some where multiple victims (suspects) have been blown to smitherings by police gunfire. And not every victim Beas charged with a crime. Follow that up with the recent massacre of SIX young men, all traveling together and had their vehicle riddled with high powered assault rifles minutes after leaving police custody. And a young female and a child also injured in the gunfire. No crossfire but single direction gunfire. The police say they are following lead, but the Bahamian people don’t believe them. They don’t trust the police and many have drawn their own conclusions about who did the killings. Remember the fire in Jamaica a few years ago where a nursing home caught afire? Further investigations revealed it was not accidental bet deliberately set. Arson. All the exits from the building were blocked and all phone wires had been cut. Some 150 innocent senior citizens lost their lives. It was traced back to politics.
Proguing 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
So what's your point? Criminals who are still alive will not be voting for the FNM, because they fear for their life?
John 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
That’s not my point, that’s YOUR conclusion!
John 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Let’s guess: Next Minnis will say you cannot register to or vote unless you take the vaccine.
tribanon 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Good one!
TalRussell 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Curious if the Tribune's Senior Reporter Rashad, might want to share how the memo, “Request for Listing of RBDF Marines Voting in the Advanced Poll for the Upcoming General Elections", ended up on their desk, yes?
DDK 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
LOL!!
John 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
So what if one was to take a cue from the Governor of The Central Bank? He claims that the next few months will be very crucial for the government of The Bahamas. There will have to be a lot of heavy lifting and a lot of heavy borrowing (increased taxes is not recommended but may be necessary) if government is to complete the bridge between a collapsed, pandemic economy to a rebuild and recovery. He also believes government still has enough leg room to wiggle some loans and is not yet at its maximum. So will government attempt to snap an election before it attempts to immerse itself deeper in debt. Additional burden on the backs of the taxpayers? So they buy themselves some time by calling elections first, than taking out additional loans and having another five years to pay it off. But the great advantage this country has is investor confidence is high. Especially those waiting for the tourism sector to reopen and to bounce back. There are lots of construction projects in the pipeline. Should the government be more patient with the tourism industry and focus more on getting these construction projects moving. That should create a good and pleasant atmosphere for an election.
tribanon 41 minutes ago
The IMF has its heavy knee on Minnis's neck while telling him he only has so much time left to breath before they step in, take the financial reins from him and begin introducing draconian austerity measures. One luxury he no longer has is time. Yup, we can expect Minnis to call for parliament to be prorogued any day now.
