Girl Injured In Shooting

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile in the Freeport area on Sunday evening.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that a female juvenile was shot shortly after 9pm at a residence in Caravel Beach.

She reported that an unknown assailant who was outside the residence shot the girl in the upper arm.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. The victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where she received medical attention and is listed in stable condition.

Supt Pinder said Police are actively investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist them with their investigation to call the Criminal Investigation Department at telephone 350-3106 through 12, or call the Police Emergency numbers at 911/919 or call your nearest police station.