Instructor Training Held

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 80 people participated in a certified craft instructor training course yesterday.

The four-day course, offered by the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), kicked off yesterday morning at SuperClubs Breeze.

It is based on the criteria of the National Centre for Constructions Education and Research (NCCER), an internationally-recognised accrediting body.

Those enrolled included retired Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, trainee workers from Baha Mar and Ministry of Education employees.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, BTVI Dean of Construction and Workforce Development, Alexander Darville said the course, once passed by participants, will allow them to be certified according to international criteria.

He said: “The total numbers that we’re training today is some 86 persons and that’s for over five different islands and so the aim is for us to have all of BTVI trades certified with international recognition.”

“Why that is important to us is because there is a notable skills gap that exists within the country. We have companies coming in looking for certified programmes, but we don’t have, to date, the certifications that could say we have persons certified in carpentry plumbing, electrical dry wall and the NCCER certification will allow us to build a database.”

Mr Darville also said: “Our mission is to prepare our students to be globally competitive and this is one of the ways of doing it.”