Man Accused Of Defaming Plp Leader Granted Bail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who denied last year that he defamed Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis on social media was yesterday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Oswald Poitier appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count of intentional libel, after he was accused of recording and distributing via Facebook and WhatsApp, a voice recording of himself accusing Mr Davis of instructing persons to “harm, take out and kill other people”.

Prosecutors alleged the accused committed the act “sometime prior to November 16, 2020”. They also accused Poitier of posting the recordings with the intent to defame the Official Opposition leader’s character.

During his arraignment yesterday, he denied the allegation and the case was adjourned to June 29 for trial.

Poitier was granted $5,000 bail until that time. He is required to sign into the Carmichael Road police station on the first day of every month leading up to his trial.

Magistrate McKinney also told the accused that he is not allowed to interfere with any of the witnesses or post anything related to the case on social media.