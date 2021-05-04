Moultrie: Dispute Is Resolved

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie says the disagreements between his chamber and the executive have been resolved.

His comment came during yesterday’s House of Assembly sitting.

“I’m pleased to report that in a discussion with the Honourable Member for Killarney, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, along with the Honourable Member for Southern Shores, the honourable leader of government business in the house acting, and the Speaker this morning, all issues relating to any disagreements have been resolved,” he said.

He did not elaborate.

Speaker Moultrie abruptly adjourned House proceedings last week after accusing the executive of ignoring the authority of Parliament.

“The Cabinet Office seems to think that it controls Parliament,” he said in part, adding: “Now, I don’t necessarily pick fights or wars, but if you want a war, you can get a war. They say if you don’t want a war, don’t start one. So don’t come in this Parliament talking about reading books of war because more than one person in this Parliament reads books of war.”

Speaker Moultrie told The Tribune on Friday that about nine months ago Dr Minnis discontinued Thursday morning meetings with him, which had become commonplace since the Free National Movement took office in 2017.

“The first time the Prime Minister spoke to me in months was when he called me to ask for leave to present his housing project plan,” he said. “That was the new housing project that is being proposed for young professionals. That was about three weeks ago I would say – two-three weeks ago.”

Dr Minnis, meanwhile, has avoided a public fight with Speaker Moultrie. Asked about the Speaker’s actions during a visit to Eleuthera on Friday, he did not answer directly.

“I didn’t even think about it,” he said. “I’m more concerned with getting vaccinations out to the general population. I’m more concerned with saving lives.”