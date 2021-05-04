Rolle: No Problem Over Hiring Of Minister’S Wife

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Public Services Brensil Rolle said yesterday there was nothing untoward about the process which led to the hiring of the wife of Kwasi Thompson, the State Minister of Finance, to a senior role at the National Insurance Board in Grand Bahama.

Mr Rolle, who is responsible for NIB, confirmed that Tamika Thompson has been appointed assistant manager employee health nurse.

He said Mrs Thompson is a nurse with over 20 years’ experience within the Public Hospitals Authority.

He confirmed the position she now fills was not advertised publicly.

He said official qualifications for the role include a bachelor’s degree in business administration and professional nursing or a related field; status as a registered nurse with a minimum of two years in health care; excellent written, oral and communication skills; and proficiency in Microsoft Suite.

“She’s more than qualified,” he said.

“We receive applications all the time from individuals. In reviewing what was before us, we discovered she had an interest in a position. We then asked her to consider an offer. This is not new. This is not rocket science, it is not political. This is purely a professional need and NIB fulfilling a professional need. There is no motive behind it. Minister Thompson didn’t know about it as far as I know until an offer was made.”

Mr Rolle said NIB in Grand Bahama lacks a nurse in its occupational health department.

“NIB was looking for someone who could do that job in Grand Bahama and Abaco,” he said. “If you go Carmichael, to our office, you will find at least five nurses there. After the storm and because of issues we have with healthcare, that opportunity became available in Grand Bahama and Abaco. So, this has absolutely nothing to do with who Kwasi is.”

“It is absolutely not a significant salary increase she is receiving. The salary at NIB is higher than in the public sector. If you go from nursing in the public sector to the private sector, there would be an increase. We were looking for the best quality individual.”

Mr Thompson said “no comment” when contacted yesterday and asked about the matter.