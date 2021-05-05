13 Assisted By Government After Fire Damages Homes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

AFTER a massive blaze on Sunday ripped through several homes, Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell said the government has assisted at least 13 people so far.

He said his ministry has helped the affected with temporary accommodation.

“The Ministry and the Department of Social Services responded immediately,” Mr Campbell said. “A number of those persons were given temporary housing the following day. The Urban Renewal and the department conducted a walkabout and at least 13 persons thus far have been assisted.”

He added: “I made a call to the Fire Department. It is important that a report from the Fire Department is given so that further assistance could be had and I’ve been given the undertaking that once those persons go in, they have to go in and initiate because each person will have something different to report that they would’ve lost and the fire report needs to state what was lost… so once they go in, they’re waiting for them to expedite those reports.”

But Mr Campbell said the assistance is “immediate and short-term” when asked about the long-term fix from the government.

“We need to acknowledge that there is a limit to the assistance and so the assistance is emergency. The assistance is immediate and short-term. These are incidents that might need to cause us to reflect. Might need to cause us to engage insurance companies and I know the thought of insurance is expensive but there are options for insurance. There are options for contents. There are options for just your roof.

“There are options that need to be considered but if we expect in every incident that the government will make us whole — that is not realistic — but as the humanitarian arm of the government I do commit that to the extent that we’re able and to the extent that needs continue to exist we will continue to assist.”

He added: “However, I say to people there is a process. We’re trying to eliminate as much of the bureaucracy as much as possible. There are some persons who feel like they need not answer questions when they are seeking assistance; that is necessary. We need to document. At the end of the day we, in the department, need to give an account for the funds that we have.”

Several families were left homeless after the fire on Jennie Street completely destroyed six structures and left four partially damaged.