60 Seek Records Expunged

CHAIRMAN of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee Paul Farquharson said the group is currently reviewing some 60 applications from Bahamians seeking to have their criminal records expunged.

He also said the committee will meet today to interview several applicants as part of its consideration process.

Mr Farquharson’s comments came hours after National Security Minister Marvin Dames told reporters that the number of people seeking clean records in the country is increasing “by the day”.

When called for comment yesterday, the committee chairman agreed that officials continue to see increased requests for record expungement on various offences.

“Over the last month, we have had 26 applications pending in New Providence, 20 in Grand Bahama, and 15 in Bimini and for the very first time, we have had an expungement of record in Exuma for possession of small amounts (of marijuana). We gave that applicant his instrument a week ago and he was most elated,” Mr Farquharson told this newspaper.

However, Mr Farquharson was unable to say how many applications have been submitted to the committee so far for the year as the information was not readily available to him at the time of the interview.

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Amendment) 2015, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape or possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply 10 pounds of marijuana or two pounds of cocaine cannot have their records expunged.

But after five years, most others are eligible if they are first-time offenders or were younger than 21 at the time of their first conviction. These offences can also be considered by the Prerogative of Mercy.

In February, Mr Farquharson told reporters that 11 people had their records expunged so far for the year. However, it is unclear what this figure is today.

Speaking to reporters before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Dames said officials continue to work to improve the rehabilitative justice system.

“It’s increasing by the day,” he said. “Persons are making applications to have their records expunged and then we’re continuing our efforts as well to alleviate the overcrowding at the Bahamas Department of Corrections and so our Prerogative of Mercy Committee continues to meet to consider applications for clemency.”

Asked how many people have made requests for clemency to date, the minister replied: “We’re in the hundreds. It’s never been done before in this country and as you know, we would’ve just recently started the expungement and that’s going extremely well and we continue to ask those persons out there who feel as if they are a fit candidate for expungements to make those applications. The committee has been working assiduously to expunge the (records) of those persons who are fit and who have properly re-entered society and are doing well.”

Last year, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee approved 147 requests for clemency and one for record expungement.