Mourning After The Blaze

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN early morning blaze at a seven-unit two story structure at Seventh Terrace and Fritz Lane yesterday killed one person.

Police press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said a preliminary investigation revealed four businesses located at the bottom of the building and a church upstairs were affected by the fire.

He added evidence suggests the deceased was the only person residing in that portion of the building.

Sometime around 3am on Tuesday, the fire department received reports of a fire.

“Units responded and on their arrival, they met the top portion of a seven-unit two-story structure engulfed in flames,” ASP Peters said.

“The officers proceeded to extinguish the fire. Sometime around 6am that process was completed and they conducted a search of the building and discovered the body—charred remains in a bathroom door of an unidentified person.”

He said officers are unable to say the exact cause of the fire at this time but are continuing investigations.

He called the tragedy a “sad situation” and highlighted the fact that this is the second major fire to happen within the last few days. On Sunday, a massive fire on Jennie Street destroyed six structures and left four partially damaged.

ASP Peters said the recent fires are a concern.

“It is a concern because in this instance a life has been lost. We’re fortunate in the prior one we didn’t have a life lost,” he said.

“However, citizens and residents must take precaution because we’re coming into the fire season within the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the temperatures are actually rising and so we have to take the necessary precautions to mitigate fires. We know that in our archipelago the wind and all the other elements can cause a fire to rage swiftly within the communities.

“We want to encourage individuals to put smoke alarms and smoke detectors rather in their buildings so as to assist in mitigating fires of this nature. We also want to encourage individuals to not light candles before going to bed or to leave their electric appliances in a position where the electric shortages may not occur.”