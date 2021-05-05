0

Remembering The Flamingo

PORTRAITS of the HMBS Flamingo and the four marines who died when the vessel was bombed and sank unveiled yesterday. Photos: Racardo Thomas

As of Wednesday, May 5, 2021

WYNTON Smith (nephew) unveils the portrait of Marine Seaman Austin Smith.

JOAN Knowles (sister) unveils the portrait of Marine Seaman David Tucker.

KARRAN Sturrup (sister) unveils the portrait of Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup.

EDWARD Williams Jr (son) unveils the portrait of Marine Seaman Edward Williams.

PORTRAITS of the four marines who died during the bombing and sinking of HMBS Flamingo were unveiled yesterday.

The images of Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, Marine Seaman Austin Rudolph Smith, Marine Seaman David Tucker and Marine Seaman Edward Williams were unveiled during a ceremony in Rawson Square yesterday. All four lost their lives on May 10, 1980, during the sinking of the HMBS Flamingo.

Deputy Commander Shonedel Pinder spoke at the event, giving a brief account of the event and other plans to commemorate the sinking.

“On Wednesday 5th May, there will be a tree-planting ceremony onboard Coral Harbour base to commemorate members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force who would have lost their lives in the line of duty over the years,” said Captain Pinder. “Additionally, there is the HMBS Flamingo Memorial Ribbon to commemorate the four fallen marines. This ribbon will be worn during the month of May, with proceeds of the ribbon used to give financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the Bahamas’ military.”

The portraits will remain on display this month.

