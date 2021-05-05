St George Welcomes Airport Sale

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE acquisition of the Grand Bahama International Airport by the government of the Bahamas is long overdue and welcomed, said Sarah St George, acting chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

She noted that discussions were held with previous governments and also with the Hawksbill Creek Review Committee in 2015 about acquiring the airport.

GBIA was initially commissioned by the GBPA in 1958 and became a premier private airport in the region. In 2000, Hutchison Whampoa Group entered into a joint venture partnership in the airport with the GBPA.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar were in Freeport for the contract signing last week. The privately-owned and operated airport was purchased for $1 from the Freeport Harbour Company, which is a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holding of the Hutchison Whampoa Group.

The government has also assumed a portion of staff related costs which are not expected to exceed $1m.

“The acquisition of the Grand Bahama Airport by the government of the Bahamas heralds a new era of aviation in Freeport. And I’d like to thank and congratulate the prime minister, and his government for this very tangible demonstration of their commitment to the future of the island of Grand Bahama,” Ms St George said last week.

“In terms of the past, though this particular transition was wrought by the tragic events of Hurricane Dorian, which no one would have wished on our island, this new step today has also been presaged over the years. It is not a new idea plucked out of the ether, as it were. GB Airport transferred the operation of the control tower to the government, some 10 years ago. The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority has full sovereignty over all aviation matters, and over air space, as you would rightly expect.

“There were even discussions with previous administrations, and also with the government Hawksbill Creek Review Committee five years ago in 2015. So it is, in many ways, a natural progression, and a logical one. And we are very grateful for it.”

She believes that from the national standpoint the airport purchase represents an opportunity to promote, coordinate and integrate airlift into Grand Bahama with the wider Bahamas.

She noted that potential synergies under the government ownership are infinite, including a possible reduction in airfares.

“It will no longer be a stand-alone facility. This will drive new policies, and economies of scale, to spur passenger and tourist arrivals to Grand Bahama by air in a collaborative way with Nassau and other islands. Systems and new technologies can be integrated. Bulk purchase of aviation fuel could be more cost-effective. Potentially, airfares could decrease,” she said.

“Post-COVID-19, we all look forward to this signing today as a key driver for our local hotels, businesses, industrial operations, residents, and homeowners. I believe we have all heard loud and clear especially since Hurricane Dorian – this acquisition is long overdue, and it is welcome.”

Alan Dixon, the new CEO of Freeport Harbour, Freeport Container Port, and incumbent CEO of the airport, will facilitate the smooth physical handover of the facility over the next few weeks.

Ms St George also acknowledged Hutchison’s commitment and contribution to the airport for two decades.