Baha Mar’S $200m Water Park Eyes July 2 Opening

BAHA Mar yesterday confirmed its $200m beachfront water park will open “exclusively” to guests on July 2, 2021, having created 450 direct job opportunities.

The Cable Beach mega resort, in a statement, said the 15-acre Baha Bay will feature 24 water slides; a “dueling” water coaster; group raft rides; a wave pool; action river; and surf simulator.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the launch of Baha Bay, coming to Baha Mar on July 2,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president. “As the latest addition to the resort destination’s collection of celebrated adult and family-friendly offerings, Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation.”

Baha Bay will feature several restaurant and eating options including The Market, home to Cleo Grill; Sam’s Crispy Chicken; Plant Nation and Chill. Other restaurants include the Sugar Factory, Umami Burger, and Barracuda food trucks.

The $4.2bn resort will also reopen the Baha Bay Beach Club, featuring 15 full-service cabanas, daybeds, infinity pools and poolside lounge areas. It is also home to 25°N restaurant.

Baha Mar said it has created staycation packages for Bahamian residents, who can also use Baha Bay. Public access and day passes will be available by late summer 2021.