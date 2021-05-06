Container Port Donations To Help Young Grand Bahamians

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Freeport Container Port recently made financial donations to four local organisations that are making a positive impact on young people in Grand Bahama.

Hutchinson Ports FCP officials made cheque presentations on Wednesday, April 14, to Reach Out Youth Organisation (ROYO), the YMCA, Special Olympics, and the Falcons’ Boys Club.

The donations are a part of an ongoing corporate commitment to help strengthen Grand Bahama communities and by extension, the growth and development of an even better Bahamas.

“These organisations impressively and positively impact residents throughout the Bahamas, particularly the young people in Grand Bahama,” the company said in a press statement. “Today’s youth are our future leaders, and some are very likely future managers and workers at Freeport Container Port (FCP) and Freeport Harbour Company (FHC).

“We have a longstanding relationship with many of the community initiatives and when called upon to assist we are simply guided by our corporate obligations. We truly wish these organisations continued success and commend the leaders for their relentless dedication.”

Dudley Seide, of ROYO, was appreciative of the donation.

“This will go a very long way in assisting us with our continued effort in giving back to the wider community,” said Mr Seide, who is planning a major giveaway at his group’s community centre at 10am on May 24 of food and supplies to assist 1,000 families.

“So, on behalf of Katie Seide (ROYO vice president), the countless families, residents in Grand Bahama we want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Container Port. They put their money where their mouth is and they believe in helping the community and that’s what they did today in making this donation to Reach Out Youth Organisation,” he said.

YMCA Executive Director, Karon Pinder-Johnson said the Freeport Container Port and Freeport Harbour Company have been very supportive of the Y for many years. She commended the entities for coming forward at this time after Hurricane Dorian, and through the pandemic to assist them.

“We are just so thankful,” she said.

Falcons’ Boys Club Director Darrin Rolle is pleased that FCP and FHC made a monetary donation to the organisation as it seeks to continue development of the Champs Community Centre.

According to Mr Rolle, the centre, located on Grand Bahama Way, is moving into the second phase.

“I am just so thankful this afternoon to be able to partner with the Freeport Container Port and Freeport Harbour Group of Companies, which are staples in Grand Bahama.

“We are hoping that by the end of September, donations like these will help us to have phase two at the Champ Community Centre completed,” he said.

The Falcons’ Boys Club is a non-profit organisation that is committed to the training of young men, and Mr Rolle hopes that companies can join in helping to train young boys.

He noted that half of the 1.37 acre-property is earmarked for farming, which will be implemented in the second phase by the end of June.

“So, this donation is going to go a long way with helping us…” Mr Rolle said.

Area Coordinator for the Grand Bahama Chapter of Special Olympics Bahamas Cheryl Hurst said the donation is timely because it will help athletes prepare and train for two upcoming international events.

“We are hoping and looking forward to the continuous training of our athletes who meet on Saturday mornings from 9am to 12noon, for training in track and field, soccer and bocce,” she said.

“We have two international events coming up, one in Orlando next year – the US Summer Games to be held in June 2022, and the following year, 2023, we are looking forward to taking a team to the World Games, an international event where special athletes from throughout the world gather to compete in several sporting disciplines,” Ms Hurst explained.

She said the donation will assist with purchasing equipment and transporting the athletes to and from training sessions.