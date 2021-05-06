Davis Ordered From Parliament

CAT Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis was named and ordered from Parliament last night after he and Deputy Speaker Don Saunders clashed.

The ruckus began after Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin stood on a point of order to respond to statements made by Freetown MP Dionisio D’Aguilar about the government’s recently signed agreement to monetise the country’s airspace.

Mrs Hanna Martin took issue with the fact that Mr D’Aguilar’s speech veered from the bills that were being debated last night — amendments to the Securities Industry Act and Insurance Act — while she had been chastised earlier to stay on topic.

“I’m so sorry Freetown didn’t get the admonition that Englerston got because at least I say something — Freetown ain’t say nothing about the bill,” she said. “But, Mr Deputy... I understand how this go... I want to say that the member misrepresented... the facts of this matter,” she said, before she was interrupted by Deputy Speaker Saunders.

“Englerston, one second, you stood at least on three occasions to address the issues and the points about who was not being recognised and I think I can understand where you’re going with this,” the deputy speaker said.

Mrs Hanna Martin then asked for the courtesy to continue her comments, prompting a back and forth between her and the deputy speaker.

Mr Davis then rose to his feet to interject on her behalf. Mr Saunders repeatedly tried to regain order in the House, noting that he was speaking, however Mr Davis continued to stand and argue.

The Speaker then called on the sergeant-at-arms to escort Mr Davis out of the chamber saying he was excused for the rest of the evening, adding that Mrs Hanna Martin could leave at the same time if she wanted.

“Cat Island, you have to respect the chair, man,” he said.

Mr Davis and Mrs Hanna Martin took their time leaving the chamber after a few minutes of shouting their discontent with the situation.

In April 2020, Mr Davis was also named and thrown out of Parliament after House Speaker Halson Moultrie accused him of “disrespecting” the chair.

The Progressive Liberal Party leader and Speaker Moultrie got into an argument shortly after members passed a resolution to extend the country’s state of emergency.