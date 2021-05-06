‘Don’T Believe Denial Of An Early Election’

By RASHAD ROLLE

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said National Security Minister Marvin Dames is “obfuscating” the truth about the Minnis administration’s election plans.

Mr Dames told reporters on Tuesday that people should not read too deeply into a Royal Bahamas Defence Force memo that directs departments to prepare for the possibility of an early election by sending information about people who will participate in an advanced poll.

Mr Dames said it is common for law enforcement agencies to prepare earlier than other organisations and suggested the RBDF action, which was in response to a memo from the Parliamentary Registration Department, was normal for the force.

Speaking to reporters during the House of Assembly’s afternoon recess yesterday, Mr Davis said: “That’s not standard procedure. Standard procedure wouldn’t require you to have to provide your name for the advanced poll if there’s not going to be an election, so clearly the minister is just obfuscating and they just want to hold to their chest their thinking.

“They would not let the Bahamian public know, but I think we are all grown up, wise enough to look and see what it is all about; election is in the air. Or put another way, there’s no doubt that the government has been considering for quite some time calling an early election. Why they have not called it yet, that’s a question that they should be answering to us. All the tea leaves, all the readings are there for an early election and those readings have come from what they offered over the last several months.”

Asked about the RBDF memo, Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Lavardo Duncanson said his department is simply being proactive.

“I would not speak to any inter-agency communications, but I can say that as far as the Parliamentary Registration Department, our efforts continue to be proactive as we prepare for an upcoming general election,” Mr Duncanson said.

“So, there’s a greater appreciation of this without speaking to inter-agency communications, as it relates to the advanced poll, you have an amendment to the Parliamentary Elections Act that has increased the amount of individuals who are eligible to apply to vote during an advanced poll,” he added.