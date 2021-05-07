52 New Cases Confirmed On Wednesday

THE Ministry of Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Forty-five of the cases are in New Providence, two are in Grand Bahama, one is in Abaco, one is in the Berry Islands, one is in Andros and two cases are listed as locations pending.

Up to press time, the COVID-19 case count stood at 10,711. Fifty-two people are in hospital with the virus.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health said it was aware of a message circulating on social media purporting to be an urgent and important request for persons vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in The Bahamas.

“The message appealed to persons experiencing COVID-like symptoms for more than three days to share personal details and information about the vaccine administered,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The general public is advised that this message did not originate with the Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, and hence, is not an approved communication.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health strongly advises the public to seek information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, and to guard against receiving and/or sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.”

Currently, all Bahamian citizens and permanent residents 18 years of age and over remain eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.