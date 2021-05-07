64 Haitians Repatriated

SIXTY-FOUR Haitian migrants were repatriated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti yesterday.

In a press release, the Department of Immigration said the group of 52 males, 11 females and one minor left the country after 8am.

They were escorted by a joint law enforcement team consisting of officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Immigration Department. The department said the migrants had been convicted before their repatriation.

“This escort was successfully carried out onboard a Bahamasair charter flight, with all Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced,” the department said.

“The health, welfare and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment.”