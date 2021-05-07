Conditional Discharge For Acting Disorderly

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 21-year-old man who admitted acting disorderly when he was approached by officers must stay out of trouble for three months to avoid spending 30 days behind bars.

Police arrested Darrell Farrington after he used obscenities when he was questioned by officers who found him driving around after curfew hours on April 22.

He owned up to the offences when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The prosecution said when the officers approached Farrington around 2.40am that morning, he became angry and started using profanities. The court was told the accused was warned to stop his disorderly behaviour, but continued to become irate and throw his hands in the air. As a result, he was arrested and transported to a nearby station where he admitted to the offences in an interview with police.

During the hearing, Farrington told the magistrate he was outside after curfew because he had misplaced his house keys. He claimed he started cursing when the officers stopped him because he was frustrated after retracing all of his steps and failing to locate his keys.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Swain granted Farrington a conditional discharge for three months. If he fails to be of good behaviour during that time frame, he could risk spending a month in prison.