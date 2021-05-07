Man Charged With Murder Over Dominoes Shooting

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed while playing a game of dominoes last month.

John Elliott appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the death of Anthony Rolle on April 4.

Elliot is also accused of having an unlicensed pistol which he is said to have used to endanger the lives of Ebenezer Frazier and Dexter Harris that same day.

Due to the nature of the charge, Elliott was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to July 22 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the interim, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.